The SNP has been accused by other parts of the Yes movement of neglecting independence in potentially its last major gathering before the general election.
The party is holding a “National Campaign Council” in Perth on Saturday March 16.
The draft agenda states: “With uncertainty over the date of the Westminster election, this event offers an opportunity for delegates, activists and candidates to come together to focus on the campaign ahead and the offer we will put to the people of Scotland in the election.”
However, despite Humza Yousaf promising independence will be “page one, line one” of the SNP manifesto, the issue is not tabled for formal debate at the event.
Instead, activists will discuss children’s rights, Holyrood, a national care service, Trident nuclear weapons, a just transition to Net Zero and home repairs.
There will also be a debate on the “rights and recognition of Scots who are intersex and Scots with variations in sex characteristics”.
Independence, and the party’s approach to it in the election, is not listed.
It only receives a glancing mention in the motion about removing Trident “from our shores post independence” and Scotland “becoming an egalitarian independent nation” in the intersex motion.
At its annual conference last October, the SNP said winning a majority of seats in Scotland (at least 29 of 57) would constitute victory and be a mandate for independence talks with London.
However Mr Yousaf appeared confused about the policy last month, when he said the party would win the election if it had "the most" seats after polling day, not necessarily more than half of them.
Alex Salmond’s Alba party said the absence of the independence from the campaign council meeting “further called into question the SNP’s General election strategy, with many of the Party’s Westminster group keen not to campaign on the issue of independence”.
Alba general election candidate Charlie Abel said: “The SNP said they would be campaigning on a manifesto with independence on line one of page one.
“But this may well be their last gathering before the General election and they don’t want to talk about independence.
“Alba want a Scottish state pension that’s £1000 higher than the current UK pension. What is the SNP’s pension plan?
“Alba want Scotland back in the single market through EFTA within three months. What is the SNP’s plan?
“Alba are the only party with a credible independence plan and not only do the SNP not have a plan, they don’t even want to talk about independence.”
The SNP has been asked for comment.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel