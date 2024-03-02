The draft agenda states: “With uncertainty over the date of the Westminster election, this event offers an opportunity for delegates, activists and candidates to come together to focus on the campaign ahead and the offer we will put to the people of Scotland in the election.”

However, despite Humza Yousaf promising independence will be “page one, line one” of the SNP manifesto, the issue is not tabled for formal debate at the event.

Instead, activists will discuss children’s rights, Holyrood, a national care service, Trident nuclear weapons, a just transition to Net Zero and home repairs.

There will also be a debate on the “rights and recognition of Scots who are intersex and Scots with variations in sex characteristics”.

Independence, and the party’s approach to it in the election, is not listed.

It only receives a glancing mention in the motion about removing Trident “from our shores post independence” and Scotland “becoming an egalitarian independent nation” in the intersex motion.

At its annual conference last October, the SNP said winning a majority of seats in Scotland (at least 29 of 57) would constitute victory and be a mandate for independence talks with London.

However Mr Yousaf appeared confused about the policy last month, when he said the party would win the election if it had "the most" seats after polling day, not necessarily more than half of them.

Alex Salmond’s Alba party said the absence of the independence from the campaign council meeting “further called into question the SNP’s General election strategy, with many of the Party’s Westminster group keen not to campaign on the issue of independence”.

Alba general election candidate Charlie Abel said: “The SNP said they would be campaigning on a manifesto with independence on line one of page one.

“But this may well be their last gathering before the General election and they don’t want to talk about independence.

“Alba want a Scottish state pension that’s £1000 higher than the current UK pension. What is the SNP’s pension plan?

“Alba want Scotland back in the single market through EFTA within three months. What is the SNP’s plan?

“Alba are the only party with a credible independence plan and not only do the SNP not have a plan, they don’t even want to talk about independence.”

The SNP has been asked for comment.