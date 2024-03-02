The 65-year-old's death was initially treated by police as "medical or non-suspicious".

But concerns about the wound he had suffered were raised on the Wednesday (February 21) during an initial medical examination and the major investigation team was called in.

A post-mortem examination two days later discovered Mr Low had suffered a fatal gunshot and a murder investigation was launched.

Forensics teams at the scene of the fatal shooting of Brian Low near Aberfaldy (Image: Andrew Milligan / PA)

However, the public and the media were not informed a murder inquiry had been launched until Tuesday (February 27) – 10 days after Mr Low’s body was found by a member of the public.

Detectives admitted evidence may have been lost in the delay in setting up a crime scene which did not happen until four days after Mr Low’s body was discovered.

The Police Investigations and Review Commissioner (Pirc) has confirmed it is looking into the case.

A Pirc spokesperson said: “On 1 March 2024, Pirc was directed by the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS) to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death of a 65-year-old man discovered near Aberfeldy on 17 February 2024.

“Once the investigation is concluded, a report on our findings will be submitted to the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS).”

The area was not treated as a crime scene until four days after Mr Low's death (Image: Andrew Milligan / PA)

Speaking at a police press conference on Thursday (February 29), Detective Chief Inspector Martin Macdougall said that “criminality” was established on the Friday (February 23), but there were “concerns around the injury” two days earlier.

He said: “Obviously, once it had been established on Wednesday there were concerns about the death, the scene was established at that stage.

“But, yes, I appreciate that in that time frame between the Saturday and Wednesday some things could have been lost, but we have taken every opportunity since to recover every item from that area.”

Questions have been raised about the police handling of the case, with politicians among those calling for answers.

Perth and North Perthshire MP Pete Wishart said locals had contacted him with “concerns” about how the “shocking incident” had been handled.

He said he has written to Police Scotland calling for “urgent clarification on what is known to have happened thus far, and why the investigation was not launched sooner”.

And Perthshire North MSP John Swinney said he has written to the Chief Constable to “seek answers on key questions in the handling of this case”.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Mr Swinney said: “It is vital that public assurance can be given on these issues.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We have received correspondence and it will be responded to in due course.”

In relation to the Pirc investigation, the spokesperson said the circumstances have been referred to the Police Investigation and Review Commissioner and it would therefore be "inappropriate" to comment further.