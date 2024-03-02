An Edinburgh coffee shop has featured in a popular Netflix show – and introduced its star to Irn-Bru.
Phil Rosenthal from Somebody Feed Phil stopped by at Social Bite's café in Rose Street as part of the latest season which launched on Friday night (March 1).
The coffee shop, which offers customers the chance to "pay it forward" to support people who are homeless or vulnerable, appears on the seventh series of the show.
The episode sees members of the Social Bite team discuss the charity's mission to help end homelessness with Rosenthal and treat him to coffee and baked goods.
Mel Swan, commercial and operations director of Social Bite, said: "Having a big star and foodie icon visit our Edinburgh coffee shop really helps share our mission with the world.
"We want to bring people together to end homelessness, and that can start with good food and a conversation.
"Phil really enjoyed our cakes and cookies, and hearing about what we do. We can also claim to have given him his first taste of our national drink, Irn-Bru - that's one for the books!"
Somebody Feel Phil is a travel documentary series presented by Rosenthal, the creator of Everybody Loves Raymond.
Season 7, which is now available on Netflix, sees him travel to Edinburgh, Dubai and Kyoto on his food odyssey.
Social Bite launched its first coffee shop in Edinburgh in 2012, where started hiring homeless people and introducing a 'pay-it-forward' scheme so customers could buy meals for people experiencing homelessness or food poverty.
It has since expanded to Glasgow, Aberdeen and London and has announced plans for a recovery village in Dundee to help people struggling with addiction.
Over the years, the charity has been supported by the likes of George Clooney, Leonardo DiCaprio, Sir Chris Hoy and Malala Yousafzai.
To find out more about Social Bite, visit social-bite.co.uk.
