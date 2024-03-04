BUZZWORKS is the only Scottish hospitality company to have made the short-list of a major UK awards scheme.
It is one of four awards that the Ayrshire-based operator, which has 19 venues across the UK, is in the running for.
Family-owned Buzzworks has been announced as a finalist in this year’s Publican Awards, organised by the pub industry publication of the same name, having made the shortlist in the Best Managed Pub Company category. It is the only Scottish operator of its kind to make the shortlist.
The winners will be announced at a ceremony at Evolution London on March 27.
Managing director Kenny Blair said: “It’s an honour to be recognised among some of the UK hospitality industry’s biggest players on one of the most hotly-anticipated awards nights of the year.
“We are incredibly proud to be the only Scottish company nominated for this prestigious title, and are excited to wave the flag for Scotland’s dynamic hospitality sector on a national stage.
“This nomination is a testament to the outstanding people who work in our business, as well as our commitment to delivering a superb customer experience to our guests throughout Scotland’s towns and suburbs.
“I’m looking forward to meeting the other finalists in March and celebrating the very best talent our industry has to offer.”
Buzzworks said this morning that it has also been shortlisted for three other major prizes, including in two categories at the Scottish Hospitality Awards, which take place in Glasgow on April 22. Scotts Greenock has been nominated for Best Dining Experience while The Coach House in Greenock has been named a finalist in the Casual Dining Restaurant of the Year category.
In addition, Scott Greenock, which opened at Greenock Ocean Terminal last year, is in the running for Family Restaurant of the Year at the Scottish Restaurant Awards, which take place on March 18.
