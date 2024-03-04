Neil Oliver's GB News programme will move to online for its live portion as Ofcom says it has "significant concerns" about the channel's editorial control.
As part of its judgement into remarks made by Laurence Fox on Dan Wootton Tonight about a female journalist, the watchdog expressed concerns over how well regulated the channel's live output is.
Ofcom said in its ruling: "In light of the circumstances of this case, we have significant concerns about GB News’ editorial control of its live output.
"We are requiring GB News to provide further detailed information about its compliance practices in this area for our consideration, and requesting it attends a meeting at our offices to discuss this.”
It was announced over the weekend that Mr Oliver's show will now be broadcast live online for two hours on a Friday, with an edited one hour version on Sunday.
The brilliant @thecoastguy announces his new tv schedule : a 2-hour show live on Fridays online & on the @GBNEWS app.— Bev Turner 🌸 (@beverleyturner) March 2, 2024
Then an edited one hour version of this show every Sunday @ 6pm.
And I'm joyous to say that I will be Neil's holiday cover.
(But don't take too many, Neil,…
GB News did not announce a reason for the change.
Mr Wootton and Mr Fox were both suspended following the incident on September 26 last year, with the latter sacked by the channel.
Ofcom's investigation found that Wootton’s and GB News’ accounts of why an apology was not read out “differed” and noted no other “editorial techniques” were used to address the potential for offence.
“We considered this indicated that GB News’ editorial control of this live programme had been inadequate,” it added.
In a ruling, the regulator said Fox’s comments “constituted a highly personal attack on Ms Evans and were potentially highly offensive to viewers”.
“They reduced her contribution to a broadcast discussion on mental health – in her professional capacity as a political journalist – to a judgment on whether she, or women like her who publicly expressed their political opinions, were sexually desirable to men,” Ofcom added.
The media watchdog said it had found Fox’s comments to be “degrading and demeaning both to Ms Evans and women generally” and “clearly and unambiguously misogynistic”.
It also found Wootton’s reaction and “limited challenge” in response “did not mitigate the potential for offence; rather, they exacerbated it by contributing to the narrative in which a woman’s value was judged by her physical appearance”.
Ofcom also announced it is launching a further investigation into Nigel Farage’s programme on the channel on January 17.
There are currently more than a dozen other investigations into the channel being undertaken by the watchdog.
Mr Oliver was cleared by Ofcom last month for his claim that Covid-19 vaccinations were causing "turbo cancer".
The body said "these brief comments were the presenter's personal view and did not materially mislead the audience".
