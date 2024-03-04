A Scottish hotel group has added a sixth hotel to a growing hospitality portfolio.
Thomas Melville, of Melville Properties, has acquired a historic eighteenth-century property on what was recently hailed as one of the UK's most scenic bus routes.
Mr Melville told The Herald the 18-room Garth Hotel, Grantown-on-Spey, is a “beautiful small hotel”, adding: “We hope to bring something different to the town with our new Italian Scottish fusion menus and our cocktail lists and of course our tribute shows.”
Mr Melville moved to buy and renovate hotels across the country around seven years ago, starting with Loch Long Hotel in Arrochar.
From there the company bought the Grey Gull Hotel at Loch Fyne followed by the Royal Dunkeld and then last year the MacDonald Hotel in Kinlochleven.
Melville Hotels last year acquired the 100-plus room Royal Hotel Thurso from MGM Muthu of India this week for an undisclosed sum.
Garth Hotel says on its website: "The Garth Hotel was built in 1769, and throughout the years it has been an important cornerstone of Grantown-on-Spey."
The hotel was mentioned in a Guardian newspaper article on "10 of the UK’s most scenic bus routes".
Garth Hotel was sold for an undisclosed sum.
Ayrshire bar firm flying flag for Scotland
Buzzworks is the only Scottish hospitality company to have made the short-list of a major UK awards scheme.
It is one of four awards that the Ayrshire-based operator, which has 19 venues across the UK, is in the running for. Family-owned Buzzworks has been announced as a finalist in this year’s Publican Awards, organised by the pub industry publication of the same name, having made the shortlist in the Best Managed Pub Company category. It is the only Scottish operator of its kind to make the shortlist.
MONEY HQ 💷
Everything you need to know about UK tax in retirement
This article appears as part of the Money HQ newsletter.
Once you retire, you pretty much stop paying into your pension and start drawing it. However, many people keep contributing, or keep their pension invested for most of their retirement.
Understanding how your tax position changes when you stop working is an important practical step to staying financially healthy and secure when you retire.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here