Mr Melville told The Herald the 18-room Garth Hotel, Grantown-on-Spey, is a “beautiful small hotel”, adding: “We hope to bring something different to the town with our new Italian Scottish fusion menus and our cocktail lists and of course our tribute shows.”

Mr Melville moved to buy and renovate hotels across the country around seven years ago, starting with Loch Long Hotel in Arrochar.

From there the company bought the Grey Gull Hotel at Loch Fyne followed by the Royal Dunkeld and then last year the MacDonald Hotel in Kinlochleven.

Melville Hotels last year acquired the 100-plus room Royal Hotel Thurso from MGM Muthu of India this week for an undisclosed sum.

Garth Hotel says on its website: "The Garth Hotel was built in 1769, and throughout the years it has been an important cornerstone of Grantown-on-Spey."

The hotel was mentioned in a Guardian newspaper article on "10 of the UK’s most scenic bus routes".

Garth Hotel was sold for an undisclosed sum.

Ayrshire bar firm flying flag for Scotland

Buzzworks is the only Scottish hospitality company to have made the short-list of a major UK awards scheme.

It is one of four awards that the Ayrshire-based operator, which has 19 venues across the UK, is in the running for. Family-owned Buzzworks has been announced as a finalist in this year’s Publican Awards, organised by the pub industry publication of the same name, having made the shortlist in the Best Managed Pub Company category. It is the only Scottish operator of its kind to make the shortlist.

