According to the Met Office, the northern lights are usually best witnessed in Scotland, North England, North Wales and Northern Ireland.

However, under certain, space weather conditions, they can be seen throughout the UK.

The natural light display is caused by charged particles from the Sun interacting with Earth’s magnetic field.

The colour display depends in part on what molecules the charged particles interact with.

Red and green colours tend to be hallmarks of oxygen, pink and red the signs of nitrogen with blue and purple being the results of hydrogen and helium.

Dr Minjae Kim, research fellow, Department of Physics, University of Warwick, said: “During periods of heightened geomagnetic activity, the auroral ovals expand, allowing for sightings further south in the UK.

“While auroras are more commonly observed in northern regions like Scotland, seeing them in other parts of the UK, as seen last night in southern UK, is exceptionally rare.”

Late September to mid-March is generally considered the best period for aurora sightings.

The Aurora Borealis / Northern Lights are putting on a powerful display over Scotland right now. Even visible down here in Lockerbie.#northernlights #Auroraborealis pic.twitter.com/Z5Y8CJDWmD — Oliver Findlay (@OliverFindlay) March 3, 2024

Clear, cloud-free skies in dark locations with minimal light pollution, facing the northern horizon offer the best conditions for seeing the display.

Dr Kim said thar some of the best places for aurora viewing include: Brecon Beacons National Park, an international dark sky reserve in Wales; Exmoor National Park, an international dark sky reserve in England; Galloway Forest Park, an international dark sky park in Scotland; and Kerry international dark sky reserve in Ireland.

The prime viewing times are during the darkest hours usually from 11pm to midnight, but the lights are typically visible between 9pm and 2am.

Forecasting when the Northern Lights will be visible from the UK again is difficult but, according to the BGS Global geomagnetic activity forecast, no significant enhancements are expected.

Dr Kim said: “Geomagnetic activity is forecasted to remain relatively quiet for the remainder of this period. As a result, it might be challenging to observe the aurora.

"However, tonight (March 4-5) appears to be the most promising night for aurora viewing, albeit still not highly active.”