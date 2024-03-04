An award-winning Indian restaurant will host a ‘sandwich amnesty’ this week offering Glasgow students a spicy swap for their standard lunchtime fare.
Chaakoo Bombay Café near Byres Road will host the event from 12pm to 1pm tomorrow, Tuesday 5 with 100 lunch pots of fresh curry available on a first come, first served basis.
Anyone with a valid student ID will be able to claim their portion of either Garlic Chilli Chicken or Chana Mushroom by trading in sandwiches, wraps or meal deals.
Chaakoo, which also has venues in Edinburgh and Glasgow city centre, will donate bought and packaged items and match the number of curries to Kindness Glasgow’s Homeless Street Team, the Glasgow charity supporting homeless and vulnerable people in the city.
READ MORE: 'Saying goodbye': Restaurant group announces closure of two city branches
Operations manager Iain Gallie said: “We want to show people that curry is a great lunchtime option; there’s such a variety of flavours, textures and spice levels and there is an option for everyone.
“So, whether you fancy trying something new or you’ve packed yourself a lacklustre lunch and want to spice up your life, head down to Ruthven Lane to swap your lunch box contents for a curry pot.”
The Herald previously reported that Chaakoo had been named Scotland’s Best Indian and Nepalese Restaurant in this year’s Deliveroo awards.
READ MORE: Indian street food restaurant named as 'Best in Scotland'
Over 66,000 votes were submitted by the online delivery platform’s customers over a two-week period this year to crown 50 regional cuisine-led winners from Best Thai to Best Burger, Best Pizza, Best Chicken and beyond.
Following the win, Mr Gallie said: “We’re thrilled to have been named Scotland’s Best Indian and Nepalese restaurant by Deliveroo.
“The authenticity of our dishes is something we pride ourselves on, as well as the freshness of our food, which is made in batches from scratch.
“Curry is one of Scotland’s favourite dishes, and the country’s culinary scene is rightly known for having a strong Indian presence.
“There is no shortage of incredible restaurants in Scotland offering Indian and Nepalese cuisine, so we know how fierce the competition is and it’s an honour to be recognised like this.”
READ MORE: Recipe: Scottish smoked mackerel on toast from Skye's Café Cùil
The first Chaakoo opened on Glasgow’s St Vincent Street in 2016, and after a successful three years, its second premises in 2019 in the city's West End.
With a menu of street food dishes, the team strives to keep the ‘authentic feel and style of Indian cooking’ as similar as possible to the original Bombay Cafés.
For more information on Chaakoo Bombay Cafe click here.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here