Anyone with a valid student ID will be able to claim their portion of either Garlic Chilli Chicken or Chana Mushroom by trading in sandwiches, wraps or meal deals.

Chaakoo, which also has venues in Edinburgh and Glasgow city centre, will donate bought and packaged items and match the number of curries to Kindness Glasgow’s Homeless Street Team, the Glasgow charity supporting homeless and vulnerable people in the city.

Operations manager Iain Gallie said: “We want to show people that curry is a great lunchtime option; there’s such a variety of flavours, textures and spice levels and there is an option for everyone.

“So, whether you fancy trying something new or you’ve packed yourself a lacklustre lunch and want to spice up your life, head down to Ruthven Lane to swap your lunch box contents for a curry pot.”

The Herald previously reported that Chaakoo had been named Scotland’s Best Indian and Nepalese Restaurant in this year’s Deliveroo awards.

Over 66,000 votes were submitted by the online delivery platform’s customers over a two-week period this year to crown 50 regional cuisine-led winners from Best Thai to Best Burger, Best Pizza, Best Chicken and beyond.

Following the win, Mr Gallie said: “We’re thrilled to have been named Scotland’s Best Indian and Nepalese restaurant by Deliveroo.

“The authenticity of our dishes is something we pride ourselves on, as well as the freshness of our food, which is made in batches from scratch.

“Curry is one of Scotland’s favourite dishes, and the country’s culinary scene is rightly known for having a strong Indian presence.

“There is no shortage of incredible restaurants in Scotland offering Indian and Nepalese cuisine, so we know how fierce the competition is and it’s an honour to be recognised like this.”

The first Chaakoo opened on Glasgow’s St Vincent Street in 2016, and after a successful three years, its second premises in 2019 in the city's West End.

With a menu of street food dishes, the team strives to keep the ‘authentic feel and style of Indian cooking’ as similar as possible to the original Bombay Cafés.

For more information on Chaakoo Bombay Cafe click here.