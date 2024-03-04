The missiles and submarines could be removed safely and quickly after independence, he said, but was unable to say where they would go, saying that would be for the UK to decide.

Controversially for some SNP members, Mr Robertson refused to commit to an independent Scotland signing the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons.

Nicola Sturgeon promised to do it as First Minister, despite NATO opposing the treaty.

The Scotland in Union group accused the SNP of peddling “contradictions and nonsense”.

Mr Robertson was speaking to the media after launching the Scottish Government’s latest paper on independence, the 11th in the Building a New Scotland series.

Titled ‘An Independent Scotland’s Place in the World’, the paper looked at how Scotland could join the United Nations and European Union after a vote for independence.

Other areas covered include establishing “a dedicated diplomatic network" and Scotland to spending 2% of GDP on defence, in line with Nato requirements.

It also promised to meet the UN target of spending 0.7% of gross national income on international aid - something the UK currently fails to do - after leaving the Union.

Setting out plans to replace MI5 and MI6 with a single “Scottish Security and Intelligence Agency”, the paper said national security would be delivered “in line with Scotland’s values”, with institutions accountable to Ministers, and scrutinyised by Parliament and independent oversight.

The paper said Scotland would remove nuclear weapons “in the safest and most expeditious manner possible following independence”.

It said only a minority of NATO’s 31 member countries - the USA, France and the UK - had nuclear weapons, and so an independent Scotland would be similar to most of the rest.

However there is no alternative base for the submarines at Faslane with the equivalent of the nearby Coulport weapons store, a feature which makes the Scottish site unique in the UK.

The SNP’s critics say it is far-fetched to think that NATO would welcome a new member proposing to undermine the nuclear capability of one of its linchpin founders.

Nevertheless, the paper said: “This Scottish Government would make it a cornerstone of defence policy that an independent Scotland would only participate in overseas military operations that are lawful, approved by Scottish Ministers, and authorised by the Scottish Parliament.

“Furthermore, nuclear weapons should be removed from Scotland in the safest and most expeditious manner possible following independence. Neither of these proposals would prevent Scotland’s ability to act in self-defence or join NATO.

“Finland’s accession to NATO in April 2023 highlighted that hosting nuclear weapons is not a precondition for membership.”

Mr Robertson was unable to set how much it would cost to set up a new Scottish military service covering air, sea and land, saying a defence and security review would determine costs later.

Asked why Nato would embrace Scotland as a member when it was planning to disrupt the nuclear capability of the UK, a founder member of the 1949 alliance, he said: “The map.”

This was a reference to Scotland’s position in the Northern Atlantic and Arctic fringe, which he said would be covered by Scottish “maritime patrol aircraft” after independence.

However Trident submarines carry warheads capable of reaching Russia as well as patrolling the sea.

He said: “Our position is not one that is irresponsible, is not one that has not been thought about.

“Whilst the UK government clearly would rather not want to make basing changes, in these circumstances it will.

“This is the norm for Northern European nations. We want to do nothing more and nothing less than be the good alliance partners which all of our neighbours are.”

Mr Robertson was pressed about the possibility of Valdaimir Putin using tactical battlefield nuclear weapons or trying to invade the Baltic states after invading Ukraine.

Asked if weakening NATO by disrupting or removing Trident would embolden him, he said: “I don't think so.

"I draw attention to the real world reality of what's been happening in recent months.

"What has been happening in Northern Europe is that smaller and medium-sized Northern European nations have been joining NATO, have been underscoring how keen that they all want to work together, and I think Scotland should be a part of that.”

Tory MSP Craig Hoy said: “These propaganda papers – designed only to further the nationalists' plan to break up the United Kingdom – are a scandalous misuse of civil servants’ time and money. Humza Yousaf has made it clear that independence will be front and centre of his party’s General Election campaign, which shows how warped his priorities are.

“Rather than focusing on his own partisan interests, he should be focused on Scots’ real priorities, such as easing the NHS backlog, growing our economy and keeping our communities safe.”