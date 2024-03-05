Campsie Glen becomes the sixth holiday park in Largo Leisure’s portfolio.

The company also has Loch Tay Highland Lodges in Perthshire, Sauchope Holiday Park near Crail, Braidhaugh Holiday Park in Crieff, Letham Feus Park close to Lundin Links, and Cruachan Farm Caravan and Camping Park.

Largo Leisure said of the Campsie Glen park: “The peaceful, rural park is situated between the rolling Campsie Fells and the craggy Fintry Hills, providing total tranquillity, but is also within easy reach to some of the region’s highlights, including the United Kingdom's largest body of inland water, Loch Lomond, and the historic city of Stirling.”

It added: “A fantastic range of holiday accommodations are on offer including lodges, caravans, and glamping, with many being pet-friendly. Guests also have the option of bringing their own touring caravan or motorhome.”

Largo Leisure noted “ownership opportunities are also available” at the park “with a wide selection of pre-owned and brand-new properties”.

The holiday park has a heated swimming pool, indoor hot tub and small children’s pool, an indoor games room, outdoor children’s play area, bar and bistro. There is an outdoor terrace that features Saturday night entertainment running from April until the end of October.

Andrew Howe, who chairs Largo Leisure Holidays, said: “This is a great [addition] to the portfolio of parks in the Largo Leisure group and marks another step in our ongoing growth plan, and investment in Scottish tourism.

"In keeping with the Largo Leisure brand, Campsie Glen is located in a beautiful natural setting, but also offers on-site facilities such as the pool and bar which will appeal to families and those who want some entertainment as part of their break. It is in a different area of Scotland to our other parks so provides more choice for holidaymakers and broadens our overall offering.”