Campsie Glen Holiday Park at Fintry, near Glasgow, has been acquired by Largo Leisure Holidays.
It is the second purchase by Largo Leisure since it was bought by private equity firm Limerston Capital in March 2022.
Campsie Glen becomes the sixth holiday park in Largo Leisure’s portfolio.
The company also has Loch Tay Highland Lodges in Perthshire, Sauchope Holiday Park near Crail, Braidhaugh Holiday Park in Crieff, Letham Feus Park close to Lundin Links, and Cruachan Farm Caravan and Camping Park.
READ MORE: Ian McConnell: Yousaf looks to have made rod for his own back
Largo Leisure said of the Campsie Glen park: “The peaceful, rural park is situated between the rolling Campsie Fells and the craggy Fintry Hills, providing total tranquillity, but is also within easy reach to some of the region’s highlights, including the United Kingdom's largest body of inland water, Loch Lomond, and the historic city of Stirling.”
It added: “A fantastic range of holiday accommodations are on offer including lodges, caravans, and glamping, with many being pet-friendly. Guests also have the option of bringing their own touring caravan or motorhome.”
READ MORE: Ian McConnell: Labour leader easiest target for Yousaf with U-turn
Largo Leisure noted “ownership opportunities are also available” at the park “with a wide selection of pre-owned and brand-new properties”.
The holiday park has a heated swimming pool, indoor hot tub and small children’s pool, an indoor games room, outdoor children’s play area, bar and bistro. There is an outdoor terrace that features Saturday night entertainment running from April until the end of October.
READ MORE: Ian McConnell: A bottomless box of excuses
Andrew Howe, who chairs Largo Leisure Holidays, said: “This is a great [addition] to the portfolio of parks in the Largo Leisure group and marks another step in our ongoing growth plan, and investment in Scottish tourism.
"In keeping with the Largo Leisure brand, Campsie Glen is located in a beautiful natural setting, but also offers on-site facilities such as the pool and bar which will appeal to families and those who want some entertainment as part of their break. It is in a different area of Scotland to our other parks so provides more choice for holidaymakers and broadens our overall offering.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel