Following a revised offer late last week further action was suspended, with members accepting a 5.75% pay increase for 2023 and 3.15% for 2024 as well as a £1,000 cash lump sum.

The union had asked for an extra 1.5% for the latter year, or to offer one year at 5.75% with further negotiations to follow, but secured more than the initial offer of 4.75% for 2023 as well as the cash sum.

Sharon Graham, Unite general secretary, said: “The pay offer now accepted by the majority of Unite’s membership at the SQA represents a significant shift from the education body’s original position.

"Unite alone has moved the dial during this dispute and our members can be proud of the brave position that they have taken. We will continue to back our SQA members in the battles to come for better jobs, pay and conditions.”

Speaking to The Herald last week, staff and union officials had raised concerns about the language used by the employer during the dispute.

One said: "It feels like they’ve been trying to turn staff against Unite members – of which there are over 400 in the organisation – and we really feel the SQA aren’t taking the negotiations seriously.

"The tone of their communications are very different to when we were in dispute two years ago.

"The tone of communications has been aggressive, Unite both as a union and as members have been blamed for the delay in staff getting their pay."

In announcing the deal the union said it had raised ongoing concerns over the education body’s failure along with the Scottish government to meaningfully consult with unions on education reform.

Alison Maclean, Unite industrial officer, said: “Unite has delivered a two-year pay deal along with a cash lump sum which in the circumstances was the best deal possible.”

“Despite this current dispute coming to an end, the existing problems at the SQA have not gone away. In fact, some of them are getting worse and our members have had enough of the divisive and increasingly hostile attitude by senior management towards staff and unions.

"The SQA has seemed more interested in escalating this dispute rather than resolving it. There is also a job of work to deliver the reform agenda which can only be achieved through a willingness to positively engage with Unite.

"If the prevailing attitude persists, then the tensions between management, the workforce and unions will continue to rise.

“Unite’s concerns over the Scottish Government’s education reform agenda also continue to grow because there remains zero clarity for the workforce over the day to day working of any new body.”

The SQA has been contacted for comment.