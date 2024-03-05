If you’re looking for somewhere to celebrate or thinking of picking up a voucher as a last minute gift, here’s our pick of stunning restaurants and cafes across Scotland that know what makes the perfect afternoon tea platter.

Mackintosh at the Willow

217 Sauchiehall Street, Glasgow

Originally opened in 1903, this city centre hideaway is the last of Charles Rennie Mackintosh’s surviving tea rooms.

The historic setting makes for an incredibly special dining experience at any time of the year, and you can even purchase vouchers in advance for a range of different menus including Champagne, gin or whisky-led afternoon teas.

Loch Green House Hotel

Monktonhill Road, Troon

Escape the hubbub of the city next weekend and instead make your way to the five-star Loch Green House Hotel in Troon which overlooks the picturesque Ayrshire Coast.

They’re offering a special Mother’s Day Afternoon tea service complete with savoury bites, fruity scones and the chance to add on a glass of your favourite bubbly.

We guarantee you’ll feel miles away from Glasgow while you sip at your drinks.

Balbirnie House

Markinch Village by Glenrothes, Fife

Afternoon tea at Balbirnie House is served in Georgian Mansion’s Orangery space.

Their menu kicks off with savouries like smoked pancetta and sage sausage rolls and truffled mushrooms tarts before moving on to the chef's ‘scone of the season’ and delicate pastries to finish.

For Mother’s Day bookings, this includes a complimentary glass of fizz.

Fonab Castle

Foss Road, Pitlochry

The team at the luxury Fonab Castle Hotel in Perthshire claims that their tasting plate Afternoon Tea experience is ‘eclipsed only by the view across to Ben Vrackie’.

Blending ‘tradition and modernity’ the menu features delicate finger sandwiches, artisan pastries and an impressive selection of teas from Camilla’s Tea House in London.

V & A Dundee

1 Riverside Esplanade, Dundee

A day out for any art lover in your life couldn’t get much better than a stroll around Dundee’s world-famous V & A Museum followed by a stop at the Tatha Bar & Kitchen for refreshments.

They draw inspiration from the city’s ‘three famous Js’ of jute, jam and journalism for treats like traditional Dundee cake, mini fruit scones served in a jute bag or a local marmalade jelly and Drambuie cream trifle.

Afternoon teas are served daily but must be booked 24 hours in advance.

Marycutler House

South Deeside Road Marycutler, Aberdeen

Marycutler House is one of Aberdeen’s oldest hotels that is steeped in over 800 years of history.

Located just 15 minutes away from the city centre, an Afternoon Tea experience offers retro classics like Battenburg cake and pigs in blankets with unlimited tea and coffee for £25pp.

They serve a kids’ version of the menu to keep little ones entertained with cookie fingers and mini hot chocolates.

SugarFall Patisserie

153 Byres Road, Glasgow

This West End bakery is best known for its glossy cakes and French-inspired bakes, but also prides itself on serving the ‘ultimate afternoon tea experience’ where ‘every item on our menu has been meticulously chosen to ensure the highest possible quality’.

With some forward planning , they can also deliver Afternoon Tea Takeaway boxes, allowing you to indulge in some Mother’s Day treats without even having to leave the house.

Peacock Alley at The Caledonian

The Waldorf Astoria Hotel, Edinburgh

Formerly the station concourse and ticket office of a Victorian railway building, Peacock Alley is now a bright and sophisticated lounge that provides ‘the perfect setting for an elegant afternoon tea’.

A new Spring edition of their menu from head chef Ryan MacFarlane has recently been launched with highlights including sun-blush tomato tartlets or rhubarb compote and elderflower custard stuffed matcha cookies.

The Kitchen at Restoration Yard

Dalkeith Country Park

The Restoration Yard is a cleverly re-imagined 18th century stables and courtyard found in the heart of a thousand-acre estate on the outskirts of Edinburgh.

The award-winning Kitchen Restaurant said of their upcoming Mother’s Day Afternoon Tea sittings: “Join us for an exquisite blend of delectable treats, fine teas, and warm hospitality, as we honour the extraordinary women who fill our lives with love and joy.”

The Spence at Gleneagles Townhouse

39 St Andrews Square, Edinburgh

Indulge in a taste of luxury by booking in for afternoon tea at this Edinburgh city centre restaurant, previously named one of Scotland’s ‘most beautiful’ by Conde Nast.

Overseen by head pastry chef, Renato Blinder, the limited edition menu showcases variations of The Spence's most popular savoury dishes past and present alongside sweets prepared with the best of local produce.

It’s worth noting that bookings must be made 48 hours in advance with tables available between Mondays and Fridays only, making this is an ideal option for anyone who is busy over Mother's Day Weekend but still looking to celebrate.