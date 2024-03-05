Artisan Real Estate has unveiled plans for the site that was put on the market after Heineken UK ceased production in 2022.

Founded in 1869 by George Lorimer and Robert Clark, the brewery site and its range of distinctive B-listed buildings provide a significant reminder of the city’s once extensive brewing heritage, Artisan said.

The oldest and most characterful buildings on site are to be retained and reused as residential buildings (Image: Artisan/Sheppard Robson)

“Known locally as ‘The Caley’ the brewery was famed for using traditional brewing methods and equipment - such as open square fermenters and original direct fired copper kettles,” the firm said.

“Most of the listed buildings on the site date from the late 19th to early 20th century and were constructed using distinctive red brick with white brick dressings.

“The existing brewhouse and maltings were built in 1892 following designs by renowned Edinburgh architect Robert Hamilton Paterson, who also designed the Royal Scots War Memorial in the city’s St Giles Cathedral.

“The maltings houses were the last remaining direct fired ‘coppers’ to be used in the UK. Also listed is the red brick chimney which towers spectacularly over the neighbouring community. The site has been unfortunately subject to a number of significant fires in the 1990s leading to the loss of a large parts of original complex.”

Artisan also said: “We hope to be in position to submit a planning application in the spring of 2024 and would anticipate that an application can be determined by the council later this year.

“We would then start the detailed design phase and work through construction management and delivery plans before work commences on site. The construction works is likely to take 30 months to complete with a target projected completion on summer 2027.”

David Westwater, of Artisan, said: “We plan to create a much-needed sustainable, low carbon residential community with around 170 homes providing a healthy mix of accommodation.

"This will include a mix of one, two and three-bed apartments through to duplex units and mews houses, together with affordable housing in line with the City of Edinburgh Council policy.”

Of the landmark chimney, it said: "A number of buildings and external equipment on site are not suitable for adaption to residential.

"The oldest and most characterful buildings on site are to be retained and reused as residential buildings. They will form the authentically historic section of site that clusters around [the] chimney and new courtyard."

A consultation event is to be held later this month.

STV chief executive to stand down

The head of Scottish broadcaster STV is to stand down.

Simon Pitts will depart the Glasgow-based company within the next 12 months to take up a new appointment in the first quarter of 2025, it was announced to the stock market this morning. Mr Pitts has led STV since 2018, when he joined from ITV.

Ardbeg has announced plans for a multi-million pound renovation of a well-known hotel near its distillery to create a luxury whisky and hospitality experience for island residents and visitors.

Acquired by Ardbeg in 2022, the Islay Hotel in Port Ellen will run in its current guise until late summer 2024, with all existing bookings honoured. It will then be closed for extensive renovations before re-opening in May 2025 under a new name, Ardbeg House.

During the renovation, all hotel staff will be retained and temporarily redeployed to other roles on the island.