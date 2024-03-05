It follows a post on X, the site formerly known as Twitter, from Yvonne Ridley, the party’s women’s convener, in which she said “A trans woman is a woman assigned male at birth. Trans women have a female gender identity and may experience gender dysphoria.”

She later apologised for the statement, and claimed it was the product of a “senior moment”.

Sex and gender has been a key plank of the party, established in 2021, with many early members defecting from the SNP in protest at the Scottish Governmet’s Gender Recognition Reform Bill.

The former first minster has described the gender critical belief as a “cardinal aspect of ALBA policy.”

Ms Comrie, pictured below, accused Ms Ridley of being a “fraud.”

She said that although she remained “wholeheartedly committed to the policy of independence, I cannot surrender 40 years of professional work as a lawyer, and years politically representing and protecting women and their families on women’s rights”.

A day later, Ms Findlay resigned.

“Thanks to all the people I campaigned with in Alba,” she tweeted. “All the council candidates, the by-election candidates and campaign teams, everyone that helped with the wee Alba books and attended the events & of course the speakers.

"I’ve had the time of my life “And thanks to the people I served with on the NEC. We were a great and happy team. And to Alex Salmond who I spent so much time with and got to know very well.

"I wish the party every success. See you all on the campaign trail.”

As well as Ms Ridley’s comments there have been grumblings about internal elections and the party’s constitution, with claims too much power is concentrated in the hands of the leadership.

One party insider suggested the criticism was the fallout from disciplinary action taken against members who have “posted unacceptable comments on social media.”

Mr Salmond recently wrote to members to say that Ms Ridley, a journalist, was “stepping back from her role for a time.”

He added: ”Yvonne acting with the best of intentions did not reflect Party policy in tweets last Friday on transgender issues and provoked an internet row. Although Yvonne deleted her tweets and apologised for her mistake, the online stramash continued. As a result she is very distressed.

“It has been our established tradition in ALBA, that when someone makes an online error of judgement (which happens not infrequently) they have the opportunity to apologise and withdraw their tweet.

“This is on the basis that everyone makes mistakes and also, and this is something I was taught a very long time ago, about those who cast the first stone.

“After an apology is made the matter is then closed.”

Mr Salmond said he understood the “strength of feeling on this cardinal aspect of ALBA policy” and that the party’s policy on “sex based rights is and will remain clear and in future will be clearly expressed.”

Alba Party General Secretary Chris McEleny told The Herald: “Alba Party are looking forward to the General Election and a key part of that is to encourage people to take their focus off of social media and get out and talk to the people of Scotland with the Alba Party message.

“I am grateful to all who have assisted the party in its early years and wish those that continue to campaign for independence well.”

Meanwhile, Ms Comrie has announced that she will stand as an independent at the general election. She is set to stand against the SNP's John Nicolson in the constituency of Alloa and Grangemouth.