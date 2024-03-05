Filming on the new much-anticipated Outlander prequel series is taking place in Glasgow.
Outlander: Blood of My Blood is a spin-off of the hugely popular television show starring Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe as Jamie and Claire Fraser.
'Outlander: Blood of My Blood' will chronicle the love stories between Claire’s parents Julia Moriston (Hermione Corfield) and Henry Beauchamp (Jeremy Irvine) in World War I England as well as Jamie’s parents Ellen MacKenzie (Harriet Slater) and Brian Fraser (Jamie Roy) in the 18th-century Scottish Highlands.
READ MORE: What we know about the Outlander spin-off series
A number of streets in the Park Circus area of Glasgow were closed off as filming took place for the 10-episode Starz series in the Park Circus area on Tuesday.
Photos from the set show Jeremy Irvine, dressed as a soldier, embracing Julia Moriston on the middle of a staircase as several extras in period costume walk by.
A horse bus with signage for various destinations in London was also pictured on set, suggesting that Glasgow is standing in for the UK capital in the show.
Outlander author Diana Gabaldon is serving as a consulting producer on the show, and is also said to be writing a prequel novel about the Frasers which the series will be based on.
Meanwhile, Outlander showrunner Matthew B. Roberts will serve as executive producer and writer for the 10-episode series, with Ronald D. Moore and Maril Davis also as writers.
Speaking about the prequel in January, Roberts said: "Outlander: Blood of My Blood is, at its heart, a love story.
“It will explore what lengths a person will go to find love in a time when love is considered a luxury, and when marriages are made strategically, often for political or financial gain.
“The title is a nod to Jamie Fraser’s marriage vow to Claire and there will be several names and faces that Outlander fans will know and recognize.
"Jamie and Claire’s TV story may be coming to an end with Season 8, but Diana is continuing on with their literary journey in her wonderful book series and is working diligently on Book 10."
Filming on the prequel spinoff series was scheduled to run from January 7 to February 2 in Glasgow but was postponed due to bad weather.
Filming then recommenced on February 25 and is due to conclude on March 7.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here