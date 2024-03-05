'Outlander: Blood of My Blood' will chronicle the love stories between Claire’s parents Julia Moriston (Hermione Corfield) and Henry Beauchamp (Jeremy Irvine) in World War I England as well as Jamie’s parents Ellen MacKenzie (Harriet Slater) and Brian Fraser (Jamie Roy) in the 18th-century Scottish Highlands.

A number of streets in the Park Circus area of Glasgow were closed off as filming took place for the 10-episode Starz series in the Park Circus area on Tuesday.

Photos from the set show Jeremy Irvine, dressed as a soldier, embracing Julia Moriston on the middle of a staircase as several extras in period costume walk by.

A horse bus with signage for various destinations in London was also pictured on set, suggesting that Glasgow is standing in for the UK capital in the show.

Hermione Corfield during filming in Glasgow (Image: Gordon Terris/Herald & Times)

Outlander author Diana Gabaldon is serving as a consulting producer on the show, and is also said to be writing a prequel novel about the Frasers which the series will be based on.

Meanwhile, Outlander showrunner Matthew B. Roberts will serve as executive producer and writer for the 10-episode series, with Ronald D. Moore and Maril Davis also as writers.

Speaking about the prequel in January, Roberts said: "Outlander: Blood of My Blood is, at its heart, a love story.

Actors Jeremy Irvine and Hermione Corfield on set (Image: Gordon Terris/Herald & Times)

“It will explore what lengths a person will go to find love in a time when love is considered a luxury, and when marriages are made strategically, often for political or financial gain.

“The title is a nod to Jamie Fraser’s marriage vow to Claire and there will be several names and faces that Outlander fans will know and recognize.

"Jamie and Claire’s TV story may be coming to an end with Season 8, but Diana is continuing on with their literary journey in her wonderful book series and is working diligently on Book 10."

Filming is taking place in the Park Circus area of Glasgow (Image: Gordon Terris/Herald & Times)

Filming on the prequel spinoff series was scheduled to run from January 7 to February 2 in Glasgow but was postponed due to bad weather.

Filming then recommenced on February 25 and is due to conclude on March 7.