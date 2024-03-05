The protest follows similar statues and monuments being targeted with soup, including those of Queen Victoria and Prince Albert in Glasgow’s George Square on Monday. Two people were also arrested two people after defacing bust of Queen Victoria at Kelvingrove Museum.

Married couple Carol Johnson, 58, and Adrian Johnson, 57, a married couple from Perthshire, claimed to be behind the incident of vandalism in Edinburgh.

The couple released a statement, saying: “We are appalled that in 2024 one in four suffer food insecurity in Scotland. The accelerating collapse of the climate will only make this worse."

The monument was doused in soup (Image: This is Rigged)

The statement continued: “For our grandchildren, our children, and ourselves, unless we urgently address the inequality between those who have food and those who don't and, at the same time, adapt to the irreversible loss of the conditions we need to grow our food, the deadly threat facing us will most likely be social unrest - societal collapse and the breakdown of law and order as desperate folk fight for survival over food.

“So, we are engaging in civil resistance to call upon our government to take these threats seriously and fulfil their primary responsibility to keep everyone safe.”

This is Rigged have vowed to continue to escalate actions until their demands - that supermarkets reduce the price of baby formula to March 2021 prices (a 24% decrease on average) and that the Scottish Government fund and implement a community food hub in every 500 households in Scotland.

Police Scotland said they are investigating the incident.