Defence engineering company Babcock International Group has revealed plans to create more than 1,000 new jobs at its large-scale, advanced manufacturing and shipbuilding facility in Rosyth.
It said the job creation will “support the delivery of world-class programmes” and development of its workforce capabilities. The roles will support programmes such as the Type 31 frigate design and build programme.
The new job opportunities will include 400 apprenticeships, 350 production support operatives, skilled engineers, tradespeople, and graduates.
READ MORE: Ian McConnell: Yousaf looks to have made rod for his own back
The company said: “Underpinning Babcock’s commitment to further develop the skills required to support customers now and in the future, over the next four years, the new job opportunities will benefit both the UK economy and local communities.”
It added: “The production support operative initiative is focused on attracting people from a range of backgrounds and experience, including those not currently in education, employment, or training, with the role centred around supporting and learning from time-served tradespeople.
READ MORE: Scottish holiday park near UK's largest body of inland water sold
“Babcock’s latest recruits will join a state-of-the-art advanced manufacturing and digitally enabled facility that in recent decades has seen investment of more than £200 million.”
READ MORE: Ian McConnell: The big, burning Scottish income tax issues
The company noted that apprentice numbers are also increasing at its operation on the west coast of Scotland, “supporting His Majesty’s Naval Base Clyde and the UK’s submarine enterprise”. It added that apprenticeship opportunities are expected to double in 2024.
David Lockwood, chief executive of Babcock, said: “Attracting and retaining talent is essential to the future success of our business and directly benefits the local communities in which we operate.
“Continued investment in Babcock’s development programmes and facilities enables our apprentices, graduates and trainees to experience a mix of on-the-job learning in a modern, digitally led industrial environment, alongside academic training with further education partners and our own Babcock Skills Academy."
He added: “This week is Scottish Apprenticeship Week - our apprentices play a really important role in our workforces across the UK, ensuring we can sustain the technical skills needed to continue to deliver critical national defence programmes.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel