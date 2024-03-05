The Scottish Government will 'seriously reflect' on a public inquiry into the investigation of the murder of Emma Caldwell.
Police Scotland apologised for myriad failings in its investigation into her death in 2005, with the perpetrator interviewed several times but allowed to walk free.
Miss Caldwell’s mother, Margaret Caldwell, met Mr Yousaf at his official residence in Edinburgh, along with Justice Secretary Angela Constance, five days after Iain Packer was jailed for life with a minimum of 36 years for the 2005 murder and the rape and abuse of other women.
In a statement following the meeting, Caldwell family lawyer Aamer Anwar said: “Margaret Caldwell wishes to thank the First Minister and Justice Secretary for meeting her today. They treated her with total compassion and empathy and she hopes they will deliver on the many promises they made today.
“The First Minister promised that he will give primary consideration to the family’s demands for a statutory public inquiry, and the Justice Secretary Angela Constance promised to update parliament within days on their decision.
"How many women have to die or be raped before our police service and criminal justice system is held to account?
“We welcome the public statements of Humza Yousaf on tacking misogyny and violence against women, and we hope he will now commit to a robust and independent public inquiry on the catastrophic failures in the Emma Caldwell case.
Read More: Emma Caldwell: A daughter and sister, not only a murder victim
“We appreciate that the Government will seek the views of the Lord Advocate and Chief Constable, whom we will also meet over the next two days, but they cannot be allowed to investigate themselves.
“Both institutions of Crown Office and the police must answer as to why one of the worst sex offenders in the UK was gifted his freedom for some 17 years.”
Justice secretary Angela Constance said: “The First Minister and I would like to thank Margaret Caldwell and her family for meeting with us today. We were able to pass on our deepest condolences directly to Margaret and express how sorry we are for the loss of her beloved daughter Emma and for the long wait for justice the family and the other women affected by this horrific case have had.
"There is no doubt they were let down, so it is right that Police Scotland has apologised for the failures of the original investigation.
“The First Minister and I discussed Margaret’s call for a judge-led public inquiry and, as the First Minister made clear last week, we are very open to this.
"He was also clear that we wanted to meet with Emma’s family and hear their views directly before making any decisions.
"We will now seriously reflect on today’s discussion and give the family’s calls for a judge-led public inquiry primary consideration as we consider next steps. We have told the family we will take a quick decision and inform parliament when we do so.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel