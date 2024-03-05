Miss Caldwell’s mother, Margaret Caldwell, met Mr Yousaf at his official residence in Edinburgh, along with Justice Secretary Angela Constance, five days after Iain Packer was jailed for life with a minimum of 36 years for the 2005 murder and the rape and abuse of other women.

In a statement following the meeting, Caldwell family lawyer Aamer Anwar said: “Margaret Caldwell wishes to thank the First Minister and Justice Secretary for meeting her today. They treated her with total compassion and empathy and she hopes they will deliver on the many promises they made today.

Margaret Caldwell and lawyer Aamer Anwar (Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire)

“The First Minister promised that he will give primary consideration to the family’s demands for a statutory public inquiry, and the Justice Secretary Angela Constance promised to update parliament within days on their decision.

"How many women have to die or be raped before our police service and criminal justice system is held to account?

“We welcome the public statements of Humza Yousaf on tacking misogyny and violence against women, and we hope he will now commit to a robust and independent public inquiry on the catastrophic failures in the Emma Caldwell case.

“We appreciate that the Government will seek the views of the Lord Advocate and Chief Constable, whom we will also meet over the next two days, but they cannot be allowed to investigate themselves.

“Both institutions of Crown Office and the police must answer as to why one of the worst sex offenders in the UK was gifted his freedom for some 17 years.”

Justice secretary Angela Constance said: “The First Minister and I would like to thank Margaret Caldwell and her family for meeting with us today. We were able to pass on our deepest condolences directly to Margaret and express how sorry we are for the loss of her beloved daughter Emma and for the long wait for justice the family and the other women affected by this horrific case have had.

"There is no doubt they were let down, so it is right that Police Scotland has apologised for the failures of the original investigation.

“The First Minister and I discussed Margaret’s call for a judge-led public inquiry and, as the First Minister made clear last week, we are very open to this.

"He was also clear that we wanted to meet with Emma’s family and hear their views directly before making any decisions.

"We will now seriously reflect on today’s discussion and give the family’s calls for a judge-led public inquiry primary consideration as we consider next steps. We have told the family we will take a quick decision and inform parliament when we do so.”