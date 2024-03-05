It follows the passing of a resolution at the SNP’s national conference in October last year when delegates agreed to “seek to add the words ‘Independence for Scotland’ or words to that effect, to the party’s name and logo on the General Election ballot papers to make it clear beyond doubt what’s at stake at this election”.

The new logos include the symbol above the letters SNP. One then has the word “independence”, while the other has “for independence”.

Keith Brown, the depute leader of the SNP, told The National: “Independence is vital to creating a better Scotland for everyone – it is the only way we can properly tackle the Westminster-made cost of living crisis, protect public services like the NHS and build a fairer economy that works for us all.

“While the Westminster parties continue to try to deny people across Scotland having a choice over our their future, we are making it clear that a vote for the SNP at the General Election is a vote for decisions about Scotland to be made in Scotland with independence.”

Humza Yousaf has promised “page one, line one” of his party’s general election manifesto will tell people to “vote SNP for Scotland to become an independent country”.

The SNP conference last October agreed that winning a majority of Scotland’s 57 Westminster seats next year would constitute a mandate for independence talks.

According to the SNP, those could either lead directly to independence or to Holyrood holding a second independence referendum, although Unionist parties disagree.

Craig Hoy, the Scottish Conservative chairman, said: “This is further proof — as if it were needed — that the SNP are hellbent on making the election all about their independence obsession.

"Humza Yousaf is ignoring the real priorities of Scotland in favour of trying to get SNP MPs elected to pursue the break-up of the United Kingdom."

Pamela Nash, the chief executive of Scotland in Union, and a Scottish Labour candidate said: “Nobody can now be in any doubt that the SNP cares more about dividing people than it does about the issues which really matter to voters in an election — like public services, the cost of living crisis and the climate emergency.

“The nationalists are completely out of touch with the people of Scotland. This election must be about the people’s priorities, not the SNP’s negative campaign to break up the UK.”