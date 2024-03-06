SCOTTISH law firm Gilson Gray has completed its second acquisition of 2024.
The fast-growing firm has taken over 100-year-old MHD Law, which it said has established a strong local reputation for its property, private client, family law, and estate agency and conveyancing services. MHD’s 17-stong team, including partners Kieran Fitzpatrick, Chris Benson and Raymond Fairgrieve, will join Gilson Gray’s Edinburgh office further to the deal.
The acquisition comes shortly after Gilson Gray took over Bowmans Solicitors, which added 11 staff to its roster and boosted its presence in the Dundee and Angus areas.
READ MORE: STV chief quits after 'huge privilege' of Glasgow firm
Glen Gilson, chair and managing partner of Gilson Gray, which had offices in Glasgow, Edinburgh, Dundee, East Lothian, Aberdeen, Lincoln, and Forfar, said: “MHD is a firm of rich tradition and a long-established feature of the Scottish legal market. We are honoured to welcome the MHD team and their loyal client base to Gilson Gray. The takeover is aligned to our ambitions for growth during 2024, as we look to consolidate and capitalise upon the multi-regional expansion of recent years.”
Mr Fitzpatrick said: “Joining forces with Gilson Gray marks the start of an exciting new chapter for MHD and our clients. For them, the only thing that will change is the ability to access new legal services under the same roof.
“The working practices, culture and attitude of the staff and leadership at Gilson Gray are well aligned with the business we have built at MHD and we see it as a perfect opportunity. The firm has achieved significant growth but still retains the welcoming, personal, client-first values.”
READ MORE: Scots firms paying £63m more in rates, figures show
Gilson Gray noted that the deal will see clients of MHD gain access to the full spectrum of legal, property and financial services offered by Gilson Gray across the UK, including corporate and family business support, litigation, debt recovery, lettings, and the services offered by Gilson Gray Financial Management.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here