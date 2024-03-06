The acquisition comes shortly after Gilson Gray took over Bowmans Solicitors, which added 11 staff to its roster and boosted its presence in the Dundee and Angus areas.

Glen Gilson, chair and managing partner of Gilson Gray, which had offices in Glasgow, Edinburgh, Dundee, East Lothian, Aberdeen, Lincoln, and Forfar, said: “MHD is a firm of rich tradition and a long-established feature of the Scottish legal market. We are honoured to welcome the MHD team and their loyal client base to Gilson Gray. The takeover is aligned to our ambitions for growth during 2024, as we look to consolidate and capitalise upon the multi-regional expansion of recent years.”

Mr Fitzpatrick said: “Joining forces with Gilson Gray marks the start of an exciting new chapter for MHD and our clients. For them, the only thing that will change is the ability to access new legal services under the same roof.

“The working practices, culture and attitude of the staff and leadership at Gilson Gray are well aligned with the business we have built at MHD and we see it as a perfect opportunity. The firm has achieved significant growth but still retains the welcoming, personal, client-first values.”

Gilson Gray noted that the deal will see clients of MHD gain access to the full spectrum of legal, property and financial services offered by Gilson Gray across the UK, including corporate and family business support, litigation, debt recovery, lettings, and the services offered by Gilson Gray Financial Management.