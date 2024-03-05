A motorcyclist has died after a crash on the A96 at Huntly in Aberdeenshire.
The incident happened on the Inverness to Aberdeen road, at the junction with A920 Deveron Road around 11.30am on Tuesday.
The collision involved a red Honda VFR800 motorcycle and a white BMW i4 car.
The 43-year-old male rider of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene.
The 31-year-old female driver of the car was uninjured.
The road remains closed to allow for an investigation at the scene.
Police are appealing for any witnesses to the crash to come forward.
Sergeant Peter Henderson, of the North East Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts are with the man’s family and friends, as well as the other people involved, at this difficult time.
“We are working to establish the full circumstances which led to this collision and would urge anyone with information which may help to get in touch.
“We would also be keen to speak to anyone who was on the road around the time of the crash who may have dashcam footage to come forward.
“Anyone who can help is asked to call 101, quoting reference 1129 of 5 March, 2024.”
