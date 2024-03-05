A multi-agency training exercise is to take place in Glasgow next week.

Over 100 emergency personnel from various agencies, including the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, Police Scotland, the Scottish Ambulance Service, HM Coastguard, and the Royal National Lifeboat Institution, will participate in the exercise.

The training exercise is scheduled to take place at Albert Bridge on Wednesday, March 13, at 8.30 am.

The bridge spans the River Clyde near Glasgow Green, and links the Saltmarket in the city centre with Crown Street on the city’s south side. 