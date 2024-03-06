The opening of the Airport Business Park office in Glasgow comes amid "an increase in demand for technical specialists".

The business said it "intends to attract the best engineers and specialists from around the UK to work on a growing portfolio of defence nuclear projects".

It follows confirmation that Rolls-Royce Submarines will provide all the nuclear reactor plants that will power new attack submarines as part of the tri-lateral agreement between Australia, the UK and US.

Rolls-Royce said that "for Glasgow, the focus is on recruiting those with a pedigree in electrical controls and instrumentation and cyber security".

Steve Carlier, president of Rolls-Royce Submarines, said: "From our commitments to maintaining the UK’s nuclear deterrent through our deliveries into the Dreadnought programme, to increased demand as a result of AUKUS, this is a time of unprecedented growth for our business. To help us succeed we want to attract the brightest and best from across the UK to help us build a better world with nuclear.

"The work secured from recent announcements will see us support UK and Australian submarines well into the second half of this century, so there has never been a better time to join our industry."

Alister Jack, Scottish Secretary, said he welcomed the move.

"Scottish skills, expertise and innovation make an enormous contribution to the UK's defence industry, with massive benefits for our national security and economy," said Mr Jack.

"The UK Government is committed to growing our economy, including by working with the defence industry to support its success in the UK and in exporting overseas."

James Cartlidge, Minister for Defence Procurement, said more jobs will be created around the programme.

"We are excited to continue our partnership with British industry to not only strengthen defence capabilities of the UK and our allies, but also support jobs nationwide," said Mr Cartlidge. "Thousands of jobs will be created and sustained through the AUKUS partnership and this is another example of how the UK government continues to work towards providing growth and prosperity all across the country."

A second office in Cardiff, also taking on over 100 workers, is being opened. Rolls-Royce Submarines employs more than 4,000 people to design, manufacture and provide in-service support to the pressurised water reactors that power every boat in the Royal Navy’s submarine fleet.