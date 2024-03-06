An SNP MP has accused the UK Government of leaving Scotland short-changed after analysis revealed the block grant will be the lowest since devolution.
Pete Wishart, the party’s longest-serving MP, has said the Scottish Government’s funding from Westminster would exacerbate the cost crisis facing households.
His comments come ahead of Chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s spring Budget on Wednesday.
Analysis from the House of Commons Library suggests that Scotland’s block grant will consist of just 3.5% of UK Government spending in 2023/24 and 2024/25, according to the Autumn Statement plans.
READ MORE: SNP and Greens accused of 'chaotic' cuts ahead of crunch budget vote
The research suggests it will be the first time the figure has dropped so low since the devolution settlement began.
The previous low of 3.6% was issued in 2014/15 and for three consecutive years from 2016/17.
Meanwhile, ahead of the Budget, SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn urged the Chancellor to boost NHS spending by £15 billion to create an additional £1.2 billion for Scottish health spending through Barnett consequentials.
Mr Wishart said: “Scotland is routinely treated with contempt by Westminster, and here we have even more proof that we are being short-changed and side-lined.
“Scotland’s economy has taken a sharp hit from a combination of Westminster’s Brexit and Tory economic mismanagement – neither of which we voted for.
“To make significant cuts to the block grant after already imposing economic chaos on Scotland shows the UK Government couldn’t care less about businesses and households here.
READ MORE: 'Critical' Budget looms large for Scottish business
“Tory cuts are already causing hardship for people in Scotland – to the point the SNP Scottish Government has had to step in and spend billions to limit the damage being done to households. This cut to our block grant will make things worse.
“This isn’t a one-off, it’s part of a pattern – Westminster has repeatedly undermined Scotland and our government through economic mismanagement, austerity cuts, imposing Brexit or attempting power grabs.
“It’s clear that Westminster cannot be trusted to serve Scotland’s needs.
“And with Labour signed up to the same Tory policies that are harming Scotland and our economy, it’s obvious there’s no true alternative. Only a vote for the SNP at the next election will ensure we have MPs who will stand up for Scotland, our values and our right to choose our future.”
The UK Government said Scotland receives about 25% more funding per person than equivalent spending in other parts of the UK.
A Treasury spokesman said: “The Scottish Government is currently receiving a record £41 billion per year funding settlement from the UK Government – the largest in the history of devolution and one that was further topped up by decisions taken at autumn statement.
“Health is the Scottish Government’s devolved responsibility – one it is well-funded to meet and deliver on for the people of Scotland.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel