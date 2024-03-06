Live

Budget live blog: Ross and Hunt clash over windfall tax

By Andrew Learmonth

  • Jeremy Hunt to set out Spring Budget
  • Chancellor expected to cut National Insurance by 2p
  • Battle looms with Scottish Tories over windfall tax extension
  • Douglas Ross momentarily on 'resignation watch'
  • PMQs and what could be Alister Jack's last ever Scottish Qs to come before Budget

