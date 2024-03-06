The man, 60, was driving a blue Skoda Octavia and was the only person in the car.

He was airlifted to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow where medical staff describe his condition as critical.

The driver and sole occupant of the Toyota Hilux, a 17-year-old man, was taken by ambulance to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness. Medical staff advise that his condition is stable.

The road was closed for a time, but re-opened around 9.30pm.

Sergeant Calum Macaulay, Roads Policing Unit, Dingwall, said: “I am keen to hear from anyone, not yet spoke to by police, who was on the road and either witnessed the crash or who has dash-cam footage of the incident.”

Information can be passed to officers via 101. Please quote incident number 1712 of Tuesday, 5 March 2024 when calling.