PLANNING permission has been granted for the development of more than 250 new homes on the site of the former ClydeUnion Pumps plant on the south side of Glasgow.
Cala Management and US engineering services company Celeros Flow Technology have been given the green light to deliver a range of 254 apartments and penthouses across the 5.87-acre site in Cathcart.
It comes after Celeros revealed plans to sell off part of the site inherited as part if its company’s acquisition of the one-time Weir Pumps facility from SPX Flow in 2020 for residential development. Celeros said at the time that cash generated from the sale of surplus land and buildings would be reinvested in the Cathcart facility. It appointed Cala Homes (West) as its residential partner to develop the surplus land in October 2022.
The partners announced this morning that they will now progress with a project to transform the vacancy brownfield into an “attractive” new development that they say will help address the continued demand for new homes in the city.
Around £61 million will be invested by Cala in The Foundry development, which it said will offer “plentiful” green space, communal landscaped spaces for residents, and a play park. The homes will be powered by ground source heat pumps and there will be the opportunity for electric vehicle charging points to be installed at various locations.
Moray Stewart, land director at Cala Homes (West), said: “Securing planning permission from Glasgow City Council represents a significant milestone for Cala Management Limited as we continue our vision to enhance urban communities with high-quality homes, and it is also a significant investment for Celeros FT.
“Glasgow’s southside is an established residential area, with continued, strong demand for new housing options which The Foundry will help to deliver. Importantly, it also supports Glasgow City Council’s Local Housing Strategy 2023–2028 by creating a connected and sustainable community, that retains Glasgow’s attractiveness as a place for people to live, learn, work and invest.”
Chris McVicker, chief financial officer at Celeros FT, said: “It’s fantastic that the go-ahead has now been given to this new development, which will bring much needed new homes and jobs to the southside of Glasgow.
“Unlocking this surplus land will enable us to continue to invest in new opportunities for the business and the local economy, building on a heritage of over 135 years of design and manufacturing of pump equipment in Cathcart.
“Innovation has always been key to our success as a business and we are delighted to support Cala’s plans to build a pioneering residential development on this brownfield site, which has biodiversity and sustainability at its heart.”
