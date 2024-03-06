STV boss Simon Pitts, whose departure from the Glasgow broadcaster was announced yesterday, has been named as the new chief executive of a major media and entertainment group.
Mr Pitts has been named the chief executive of Global, which owns radio channels such as Capital, Heart, Classic FM, Smooth and Radio X.
The news comes 24 hours after STV said the former ITV executive would be stepping down over the next year to take up a new post in the first quarter of 2025. Mr Pitts has led STV for six years.
At Global he will replace Stephen Miron, who announced last week that he was stepping down after 16 years as chief executive to become the chairman of the group.
Mr Pitts said: “I’m delighted to be joining Global, a company I admire and whose brands I’ve been a fan of for a long time. It is unique in the market to have such a diversified portfolio, with digital, audio and outdoor combined with some of the best-loved radio stations in the UK, bringing with it an incredible connection to its audiences.
“It’s also an amazing opportunity to work in a founder-led business that is creative, innovative, and still thinks of itself as a challenger despite its commercial success. I’m very much looking forward to working with Ashley, and everyone at Global, as we develop the next phase of the company’s growth story and I feel equally lucky to be able to draw on the wise counsel and immense experience of Stephen and Charles as we grow Global together in the years to come.”
Ashley Tabor-King, founder and executive president of Global, said: “I’m delighted to announce and welcome Simon Pitts as Global’s new Group CEO from Q1 next year. Simon joins Global with an incredible track record of leadership, growth, and transformation.
“At STV he has led a hugely successful transformation, diversifying revenues and business operations to now include a high-growth streaming service and leading studios group alongside a traditional linear broadcast business, all of which is testament to his leadership skills, and importantly for Global, Simon’s experience of working within a similar business to ours.
“I see in Simon somebody who embodies the qualities needed to be the Group CEO at Global.”
