This article appears as part of the Inside the NHS newsletter.
However you measure it, 12-hour waits in Scotland's A&E departments reached a record high in January of this year.
Despite concerted efforts by health boards to reduce demand at the front door by diverting people onto other parts of the health service or to get patients moving through and out of hospitals faster, the numbers paint a grim picture of a system in gridlock.
So how bad was it, why does it matter, and exactly how does Scotland compare to other parts of the UK?
Waiting
According to the statistics published on Tuesday, a total of 125,244 people attended emergency departments, casualties, and minor injury units across Scotland in the first month of 2024.
This is not unusually high. A decade ago, in January 2014, nearly 29,000 turned up at A&E.
Yet the percentage of people being seen, treated and subsequently admitted, discharged or transferred to another hospital within the target time of four hours has plunged from 92.2% to 65.5% over the same period.
In January of this year a record number of people – 8,857, or 7.2% of all attendees – spent over 12 hours in A&E. That exceeds the previous record of 8,821 (7%) recorded in December 2022.
For comparison, in January 2014 the figures were 146 and 0.1% respectively.
The 12-hour measure tells us how busy hospitals are because most of those spending over 12 hours in A&E are stuck there because they need a bed to become available on a ward.
Exactly why January was so bad is not immediately obvious. Flu rates were higher last winter, and levels of delayed discharge (beds occupied by patients well enough to leave) have been higher at other points over the past 18 months.
Excess deaths
Whatever the reason, prolonged stays in A&E are a problem. If an emergency department is at capacity, ambulances end up stranded outside unable to hand over patients and get back on the road.
That is bad news for 999 callers as well as the one in 10 patients who are currently spending over one hour 40 minutes stuck in the back of an ambulance when they should be inside A&E already.
More worrying is the clear evidence that patients who spend too long in A&E have much worse outcomes in the long-run.
This can be due to a range of factors: they are more likely to contract infections, suffer falls, develop delirium if elderly, or have simply waited too long for the kind of specialist care only available on a ward.
The best study of its kind to date – an analysis of five million patients treated in NHS England between 2016 and 2018 – found that there was one excess death within 30 days for every 82 patients who spent six to eight hours in A&E prior to being transferred into an inpatient bed.
In January alone, that would translate into well over 200 potentially avoidable deaths.
Read more:
- Inside the NHS | Why is it so hard for the government to admit that the NHS recovery is failing?
- Should we really move patients out of A&E and onto wards, even when there’s no bed?
- Special report: What's really going on behind the Scotland-England NHS waiting list divide?
UK performance
Scotland is definitely not alone in its deteriorating A&E situation.
On February 28, the Office for National Statistics published its first report tracking changing A&E trends in Scotland, England and Wales from January 2013 to September 2023.
For the purposes of national comparisons, the ONS restricted itself to Type One A&E departments in England, Emergency Departments in Scotland, and major EDs in Wales, all of which are "24-hour consultant-led departments equipped for the treatment of serious and life-threatening injuries".
All three nations have seen steep increases in the percentage of patients breaching the four-target threshold, but as of September 2023 this was highest (at 42.4%) in England. Wales was just over 40% and Scotland stood at 33.5%.
Sign up for Inside the NHS and read our health correspondent every week in your inbox.
In Scotland and Wales, the "clock" starts whenever the ambulance pulls up outside A&E or "as soon as is practically possible after". In England, it is counted from the point of ambulance handover or 15 minutes after ambulance arrival – "whichever is sooner".
As accolades go, then, Scotland can consider itself 'less bad' than England and Wales – at least on the four-hour measure.
Across the board, however, patients are facing worsening delays with potentially fatal consequences and little sign of a return to even pre-pandemic levels of performance.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel