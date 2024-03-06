The boy was taken to hospital by the Scottish Ambulance Service for treatment.

Police Scotland said he was struck by a small silver or grey coloured car that stopped initially but then made off.

The incident happened around 4pm between Walter Scott Avenue and Redgauntlet Terrace around 4pm.

Police Constable Claire Mitchell said: “Our enquiries are ongoing to trace the car involved in this incident and we are asking anyone with information to come forward.



“The area was busy at the time with both traffic and pedestrians so anyone with information is asked to call us.”

“In particular, if you have dash-cam or private CCTV footage that could assist officers with their enquiries then please get in touch.



Anyone who can assist should call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2252 of Tuesday, 27 February, 2024.