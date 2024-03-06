The hotel and leisure division of UK property firm also said the Harbour Restaurant on the Isle of Skye comes with its own accommodation.

“This unique opportunity offers a fantastic lifestyle business on the picturesque Island of Skye,” the agent said. “A true escape to the Hebrides, this quaint restaurant also comes with a charming spacious two-bedroom flat above with a host of period features.

“A true gem, this popular restaurant offers the perfect space for an owner-occupier business to thrive. This Business can provide a new rural way of life and a successful business with already healthy profits.”

It also said: “Offering a charming turnkey operation, this easily managed business benefits from a healthy balance of tourist trade mixed with local clientele.

“The restaurant is currently run by a fabulous Spanish couple offering Iberian food; however the space would lend itself to a number of cuisines.

“The restaurant benefits from a stellar reputation and an abundance of repeat clients, whilst easily attracting new clients with its peachy welcoming exterior.”

Martin Sutherland, licensed trade and business agent with Graham + Sibbald, said: “We are delighted to have this unique business opportunity on the market on the very popular Picturesque Island of Skye. This is the perfect opportunity for someone to escape the hustle and bustle of urban life to escape to the Scottish Islands to run a profitable lifestyle business.”

Graham + Sibbald is inviting offers over £370,000 for the freehold interest.

Cala to build homes on historic Glasgow engineering site

Planning permission has been granted for the development of more than 250 new homes on the site of the former ClydeUnion Pumps plant on the south side of Glasgow.

Cala Management and US engineering services company Celeros Flow Technology have been given the green light to deliver a range of 254 apartments and penthouses across the 5.87-acre site in Cathcart. It comes after Celeros revealed plans to sell off part of the site inherited as part of its company’s acquisition of the one-time Weir Pumps facility from SPX Flow in 2020 for residential development.

New job revealed for outgoing STV chief

STV head Simon Pitts, whose departure from the Glasgow broadcaster was announced yesterday, has been named as the new chief executive of a major media and entertainment group.

Mr Pitts has been named the chief executive of Global, which owns radio channels such as Capital, Heart, Classic FM, Smooth and Radio X. The news comes 24 hours after STV said the former ITV executive would be stepping down over the next year to take up a new post in the first quarter of 2025. Mr Pitts has led STV for six years.