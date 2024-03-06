A restaurant described as a “true gem” on a picturesque Scottish island has been brought to market for sale.
Graham + Sibbald is handling the sale of the “turnkey” operation which the agent said is run as a profitable lifestyle business.
The hotel and leisure division of UK property firm also said the Harbour Restaurant on the Isle of Skye comes with its own accommodation.
“This unique opportunity offers a fantastic lifestyle business on the picturesque Island of Skye,” the agent said. “A true escape to the Hebrides, this quaint restaurant also comes with a charming spacious two-bedroom flat above with a host of period features.
“A true gem, this popular restaurant offers the perfect space for an owner-occupier business to thrive. This Business can provide a new rural way of life and a successful business with already healthy profits.”
It also said: “Offering a charming turnkey operation, this easily managed business benefits from a healthy balance of tourist trade mixed with local clientele.
“The restaurant is currently run by a fabulous Spanish couple offering Iberian food; however the space would lend itself to a number of cuisines.
“The restaurant benefits from a stellar reputation and an abundance of repeat clients, whilst easily attracting new clients with its peachy welcoming exterior.”
Martin Sutherland, licensed trade and business agent with Graham + Sibbald, said: “We are delighted to have this unique business opportunity on the market on the very popular Picturesque Island of Skye. This is the perfect opportunity for someone to escape the hustle and bustle of urban life to escape to the Scottish Islands to run a profitable lifestyle business.”
Graham + Sibbald is inviting offers over £370,000 for the freehold interest.
