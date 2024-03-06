Big Noise is delivered by charity Sistema Scotland. It uses the power of music and nurturing relationships to help children in Scotland’s most disadvantaged areas build their confidence, resilience, attainment and ambition.

Vicky Williams, chief executive of Sistema Scotland, said: “We are so proud of Aiden and all he has achieved.

“We are always thrilled to see our participants grow up with us and go on to do the things they dream of when they leave school. While some participants like Aiden choose to pursue their musical talents, many others have found bright futures in a range of different areas in work, study or training.

“The important thing is that Big Noise teaches young people the vital life skills they will need as they move on to adulthood and we know that whatever the children on our programmes go on to do they will carry confidence, resilience and sense of support and care with them for the rest of their lives.”

Aiden gets his first taste of classical music (Image: Sistema Scotland)

Aiden lives in Govanhill with his mum, Julie, who works as a carer. He is currently studying at the Music School at Douglas Academy in Milngavie.

The unit is for young musicians of exceptional ability to continue their general education while receiving specialist instrumental tuition and extra time for musical studies.

Aiden learned to play the viola and performed in the Scottish Parliament through Big Noise. He was recently awarded a scholarship to the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland’s seniors’ programme.

He has performed on BBC Scotland and gained a place on National Youth Orchestra of Great Britain, performing at the Barbican in London. He was given a leadership role and a full bursary, something he described as a “massive achievement”.

He became Co-Principal Viola of the National Youth Orchestra of Scotland, is principal viola at the RCS juniors, and led an orchestra for the Benedetti Sessions, as well as winning the RSC Juniors Concerto Competition.

Aiden said: “I have achieved more than I ever could have imagined. Big Noise opened a whole new world, and it changed my life.

“I started with Big Noise when I was seven. I was in P2 and they came into my school and showed us the instruments. I had never seen anything like it. I got to pick one to play and from then on, I went to Big Noise and played music.

“Big Noise changed my whole life. They made me more confident. I was encouraged to perform and try new things.”

He added: “Having something outside of school was great. It was a different world. It was like a second family for me.”

Aiden will now study at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland. (Image: Sistema Scotland)



Aiden’s mum, Julie, said: “Big Noise has opened so many opportunities for Aiden over the years. I'm so proud of everything he has achieved musically.

“The staff have been amazing. and I can't thank them enough for the support and guidance they have provided to Aiden and myself on his musical journey throughout the years.”



Laura Chow, Head of Charities at People’s Postcode Lottery, said: “Aiden’s story shows the real power of music and we’re delighted that our players are supporting such wonderful projects, bringing communities together and helping children and young people gain confidence and skills they can take with them through their lives.

“And of course, we wish Aiden well with his studies.”