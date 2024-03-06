The head of the Scotch Whisky Association has welcomed the extension of the alcohol duty freeze in today's Budget but added there continue to be "great inequalities" in alcohol taxation in the UK.
Mark Kent said with cost pressures hurting bars and pubs throughout the UK, the decision by Chancellor Jeremy Hunt to keep duty rates at their present levels until February 2025 will provide "some much-needed certainty and stability for the year ahead". He added that the move will incentivise investment and, "as with previous cuts and freezes", boost Treasury revenue.
“Despite this freeze, Scotch whisky is still put at a disadvantage by the duty system, based on a fundamental misunderstanding of how people consume alcohol and modern drinking trends," Mr Kent said.
READ MORE: Scottish tourism toasts whisky's growing contribution to visitor numbers
"With today’s freeze cider is still taxed four times less than a spirit like Scotch whisky and responsible consumers who enjoy a Scotch are paying too much tax compared with a beer or cider.
"Looking ahead, we will continue to work with the UK Government to ensure that our tax system is supporting the long-term success and prosperity of our iconic homegrown sectors such as Scotch whisky, so that Scotch and other high-quality spirits are not put at a competitive disadvantage in the UK and other markets around the world.”
Traditionally, alcohol duty rates rise annually in line with inflation but chancellors have during the past decade opted to freeze it.
Presenting his Spring Budget earlier this afternoon, Mr Hunt told the Commons: “In the Autumn Statement I froze alcohol duty until August of this year. Without any action today, it would have been due to rise by 3%.”
READ MORE: Can whisky offer an economic lifeline for Scotland’s island and rural communities?
He said he had listened to representations from MPs about the tax, adding: “So today I have decided to extend the alcohol duty freeze until February 2025."
The Chancellor has frozen duty across all four alcohol categories meaning that the duty rate on spirits remains at the current level of £31.64 per litre of pure alcohol. This means that of the average price of £15.63 for a bottle of Scotch, £11.40 is collected in taxation through duty and VAT – a tax burden of 73%.
The duty freeze has more broadly been welcomed as a victory for bars and pubs, many of which are still struggling to recover from business lost during the Covid pandemic. Figures published in January from CGA/NielsenIQ showed that the number of licensed premises in Britain fell by 3.6% from 103,682 to 99,916 in the year to September, marking the first time that the total has dropped below 100,000.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here