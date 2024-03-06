Combined with an earlier 2p cut in last November’s autumn statement, the £20billion change means the average worker will pay £900 less next year in NICs.

With self-employed NICs cut from 8 to 6%, the average saving to around 2m self-employed workers will be £650 in 2024/25.

In Scotland, more than 2.4m workers will see an average cut of £680 in NICs.

Mr Hunt told MPs: “That means the average earner in the UK now has the lowest effective personal tax rate since 1975 and one that is lower than in America, France, Germany or any G7 country.”

However many workers will see most or all of these savings wiped out by the freezes in income tax thresholds.

Mr Hunt also offered more help with child benefits to parents earning more than £50,000 and cut the top rate of capital gains tax on property sales - arguing that reducing it from 28% to 24% would bring in more money because of increased activity.

The Chancellor announced the abolition of the “non-dom” tax breaks for UK residents with foreign income, which had been a key plank of Labour’s election planning.

The move is expected to raise up to £2.7billion a year by 2028/29.

Mr Hunt also caused a crisis for the Scottish Tories by extending the windfall levy on energy company profits, despite Douglas Ross making opposition to it key to his election plans.

The 75% levy was due to end in 2028, but Mr Hunt extended it to 2029 to raise £1.5bn.

Mr Ross, who has warned Labour’s plan to raise the tax to 78% until 2029 could cost 100,000 jobs, said on Saturday that any extension would be an “unacceptable blow”.

He now has to explain to the voters of the North East, where the Tories are defending three of their seven seats, why the Chancellor appears to have ignored him.

The Scottish Tory leader said afterwards that the decision was “deeply disappointing” and he would not vote for it, creating a possible split in the Scottish Tory group at Westminster.

Accusing Labour of having no plans on the economy, Mr Hunt said his budget would “unleash people power” and set the country “back on a path to lower taxes”.

There is speculation that the early implementation of the changes and separate plans to fast-track legislation on the Rwanda imigration plan point to a spring election.

The earliest likely day would be May 2, to coincide with council elections south of the border.

Sir Keir Starmer said only Labour offered genuine change and called for a May 2 election.

The Chartered Institute of Taxation said that the different income tax regimes on either side of the border meant Scotish worlers would be at most £23 better off than their English counterparts in 2024/25.

All Scots earning more than £28,867 will pay more income tax than their southern peers, around £1,540 more next year for those earning £50,000 and £3,340 more for those on £100,000.

Sean Cockburn, of the CIOT, said: “Cutting National Insurance rather than income tax means the Chancellor can say his decisions on personal taxes benefit taxpayers across the UK.

“Had he chosen to cut income tax in England, this would have resulted in further divergence with Scotland.

“This reduction means that compared with the current tax year, taxpayers will pay up to £1,320 less in National Insurance in 2024/25.

“The combined effect of the Scottish Government’s income tax policy and these National Insurance reductions mean that in the coming year, Scottish taxpayers with income of up to £112,900 will pay less in tax and National Insurance combined than they have in the current tax year.

“But those with earnings above £28,867 will pay more tax and NI than someone with the same level of earnings in the rest of the UK, because of higher rates of Scottish income tax."