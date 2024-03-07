The upgrade will include the creation of 386 affordable homes, 85% of which are planned for social rent and will encourage families to relocate to the Maryhill area.

Also part of this development is the demolition of four tower blocks on Wyndford Road.

Chris Quinn, co-chair of Wyndford Futures Focus Group, said: “These are hugely exciting times for Wyndford.

"This £100m regeneration will shape our community for the better, not only for the people who live here today, but for families and generations to come.

“Residents told us they want larger homes in Wyndford – and more than 40% of the new homes will have three bedrooms or more to help encourage families back to the area.

"The new homes will have over 900 bedrooms – far more than the four blocks which are being demolished.”

The controversial decision to pull these buildings down met with strong backlash from local campaigners from the Wyndford Residents Union, who said there are more than 300 homes still in liveable condition which could be used to house rough sleepers.

Environmentalists also argued they should be retrofitted to meet modern needs.

Besides housing, a two-storey, purpose-built community hub, owned and managed by Glasgow City Council is also proposed.

This will include a large hall, cafe space, bookable rooms and free access to computers.

Green spaces, improved walkways, cycle paths, 500 new bike racks, improved car parking facilities and a new children’s play park are also among the plans.

The first phase of the work has already been completed, including a new concierge station, CCTV, controlled entry systems and new paths.

Artist impressions show what the improved area could look like.

Councillor Kenny McLean, Convener for Housing and Development at Glasgow City Council, said: “These plans for Wyndford promise to bring better housing and community facilities – and also a significantly improved environment – for the people who live there.

"Consultation with the local community showed strong support for these proposals.”

Frank McCafferty, Wheatley Group director of assets and repairs, said: “At a time when Scotland faces so many housing challenges, these bold and ambitious plans to transform Wyndford are a massive boost for Wheatley Homes Glasgow tenants, the wider community and for the city.

“Our £100 million investment, made possible thanks to the support of our partners at Glasgow City Council and Scottish Government, will see nearly 400 new affordable homes built and £13m invested in improving existing homes and the local environment.

“It shows the commitment Wheatley is making in transforming communities for the better and playing our part in tackling homelessness in the city.”