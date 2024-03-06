However Chancellor Jeremy Hunt chose not to give SNP ministers any more capital funding or “financial transactions”, which can be used for construction and maintenance work.

It means the Scottish Government is set to press ahead with hugely controversial cuts to the affordable house-building programme despite a housing emergency.

SNP finance secretary Shona Robison cut almost £200m from the programme in her recent 2024/25 budget after cuts to her capital funding and financial transactions finance.

The latter allows housing associations to borrow to invest in social homes.

However Ms Robison gave all £176m of the financial transactions funding available to her to the Scottish National Investment Bank for investing in business instead.

Facing savage criticism from housing charities, she said on Sunday that her top priority would be reversing the housebuilding cut if the situation improved in the budget.

However the budget left the capital funding and financial transactions unchanged.

Chief Secretary to the Treasury Laura Trott said all the extra funding for Holyrood was “resource”, meaning for spending on day to day costs such as wages.

She added: “The Scottish Government can convert that into capital if they so wish.”

Ms Robsion, who is also deputy First Minister, said: “Today’s UK Spring Budget is nothing short of a betrayal of public services across the UK.

“Our hope had been the Chancellor would have eased pressures on services - not least by providing more funding for capital.

“This would have helped support our NHS and the delivery of more affordable housing, but it would also have created jobs and economic growth, as well as helping secure a just transition to net zero.

“When more support is desperately needed for public services and infrastructure, for greater cost of living measures, and for money to aid our efforts to reduce carbon emissions – Scotland has been badly let down by the UK Government.

“Today’s statement provides not a single penny more for capital funding.

“And the Barnett consequentials from health that were signalled by the Chancellor are actually less than the in-year health consequentials of 2023/24 and less than what is needed to address the pressures we face.

“I can guarantee that this Scottish Government will not be passing on this UK Government cut to our NHS.”

After cutting National Insurance from 12 to 10% from January in his autumn statement, Mr Hunt cut it from 10 to 8% from April, saving 2.4m Scottish workers an average of £680.

If he had cut income tax instead it would have increased funding for Holyrood.

Mr Robison said: “The National Insurance cut fails to offset the crippling effects of the Cost of Living crisis. There is also little detail of the spending cuts needed to pay for it.

“Even before today’s Spring Budget the Institute for Government described its spending plans as a ‘fantasy’, with no detail on where cuts will fall.

“Today’s statement merely adds to that: according to the UK Government's own financial watchdog, the Office for Budget Responsibility, the Treasury may not even have the headroom available that today's commitments are based on.

“Public services up and down the UK are in real need of investment, and they’re being sacrificed to deliver unsustainable tax cuts.”