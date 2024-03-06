Jeremy Hunt has unveiled a new tax on vapes in a bid to discourage non-smokers from taking up the habit.
The Chancellor confirmed the measure - due to come in from October 2026 - as part of his Spring Budget.
However, he said that, because vapes “play a positive role” in helping smokers quit, there will also be a one-off increase in tobacco duty to ensure vaping remains cheaper than smoking.
That will see 40p added to a pack of cigarettes.
Currently, vaping products are subject to VAT at 20% but, unlike tobacco, they are not also subject to excise duty.
A 12-week consultation on the policy design launched today, suggests a £1 levy per 10ml for nicotine free liquids, a £2 tax per 10ml on liquids that contain 0.1-10.9 mg nicotine per ml, and £3 per 10ml on liquids that contain 11mg or more per ml.
Deborah Arnott, chief executive of Action on Smoking and Health, welcomed the move.
“The additional increase in tobacco taxes is welcome, as keeping vaping cheaper than smoking is vital to encourage smokers trying to quit to switch to vapes which are the most effective stop smoking aid available over the counter.”
“However, it’s smokers and those trying to quit and stay quit who will be paying these extra taxes.
“It takes the average smoker thirty attempts before they successfully quit, and specialist support and anti-smoking campaigns can increase the likelihood of success many times over.
“These new taxes should be used to plug the cuts in prevention measures and help the government achieve its smokefree 2030 ambition.”
Christopher Snowdon, head of lifestyle economics at think tank the Institute of Economic Affairs, described it is a “deeply cynical cash grab from the Chancellor”.
He added: “Forget sin taxes – this is a saint tax. Vapers did what the Government wanted and gave up smoking. They are now being punished for it.
“This is scientifically and economically illiterate. Combined with the ban on disposable vapes, it seems the Government is intent on keeping people smoking.”
