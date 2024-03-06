On his return to the group, Mr Ewing again spoke out about the 2021 agreement between the SNP and the Scottish Greens and warned his party that ahead of the 2026 Holyrood election, opponents would use it to damage the SNP.

"Our opponents will simply tell the electorate in that campaign: Vote SNP and get Green," he stated.

The no confidence motion in Ms Slater had been brought by the Scottish Conservatives over her handling of the defunct deposit return scheme.

Mr Ewing, the long serving MSP for Inverness and Nairn, who is the son of the late SNP trailblazer Winnie Ewing, was a high profile critic of the initiative which businesses in his constituency opposed because of the additional costs to them.

He has also spoken out on other issues, including the government's failure to upgrade the A9 and A96. and the SNP's co-operation with the Scottish Greens under the Bute House Agreement which saw the leaders of the smaller pro independence party Ms Slater and Patrick Harvie join the government as junior ministers.

The Herald asked Mr Ewing if he would continue to stand up for his constituents even if he believed policies being advanced by the Scottish Government were not in their interests.

“Of course I shall continue to stand up for my constituents on issues essential to them. Is that not the job of an MSP?" he said.

Former first minister Nicola Sturgeon announcing the Bute House Agreement with Scottish Greens co-leaders Patrick Harvie and Lorna Slater in August 2021. Photo PA.

"For example, I shall continue to call on the FM to deliver on our pledges that were actually contained in our Holyrood 2021 manifesto, such as dualling the A9 and A96 - and call on him to ditch the dire damaging deal with the Greens - a deal which was sprung on the electorate only after the election was safely over.

"The A96 pledge has seen zero progress over the last three years, and serial broken promises to issue the next step, the Compulsory Purchase and Ancillary roads Orders - despite the fact the FM said this was a top priority for him when he became FM."

He added: "The sole 'benefit' of the Green deal is that the SNP Government has an easier ride at voting time. But the political costs are massive: falling support, haemhorraghing of members, loss of MP seats predicted at the UK election - above all and most serious erosion and destruction of trust built up over the last two decades.

"But one further future certain political cost has not even been mentioned yet. If this wretched deal survives to the next Holyrood elections, then all of our opponents will simply tell the electorate in that campaign: Vote SNP and get Green.

"That message will put the fear of God into a great many of our supporters. That would be the death knell of the chances of re-election as the Government in 2026.

"The irony is the Greens plan to stand even more candidates - 30 - against us at the election, and that they have also said they would deal with Unionist parties in order to keep their Ministerial jobs…

"How more of my colleagues do not see this, is a mystery wrapped in an enigma - a kind of political Tartan Noir."

In the private SNP disciplinary meeting in Holyrood in September, 48 MSPs voted to suspend the former minister for one week, while nine voted against and four abstained from the motion.

Party leaders had moved to take the whip from Mr Ewing over a series of rebellions that culminated in him voting that he had no confidence in Ms Slater.

After losing his appeal against his suspension last week Mr Ewing accused the SNP of being “authoritarian” and “requiring strict obedience”.

He also criticised a raft of Scottish government policies, including juryless trials and gender reform.

A spokesman for the Scottish Greens said: "Fergus Ewing's odd and tiresome fixation with the Scottish Greens is clearly not going away any time soon.

"We are yet to announce all of the seats that we will be standing in, but it is for our local parties to decide, not Fergus Ewing.

"We want more people than ever to have the chance to vote for the Scottish Greens and for a fairer and greener Scotland."

The SNP were approached for comment.

