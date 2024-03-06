It’s a challenge that Eleonora Vanello, programme manager at Peer Works is acutely aware of. Peer Works is an initiative run by Prosper , the recently rebranded Scottish Council for Development and Industry (SCDI) in partnership with the Scottish Government and itself previously known as Productivity Club.

Businesses are pictured attending the Productivity Matters conference in 2023, hosted at the University of Glasgow

Ms Vanello explains: “Productivity is a complex concept and one not always well understood – especially by micro and medium-sized organisations – as it can mean different things to different people. So the new name was chosen to reflect our unique focus on sharing peer-to-peer learning to find and adopt new ways to boost their productivity.”

This, she adds, involves leaders working “better and smarter” in their business or organisation – whether they are heading an SME or a social enterprise, or working within the public or third sectors – with an annual programme of regional learning sessions. Peer Works is a cross-sector organisation which currently has 2,500 members and membership is free for Scottish SMEs.

“The name might have changed but the focus on the needs of small businesses to create competitive advantage hasn’t and the quality of member benefits remain the same, allowing these companies to come together to share their experiences and learning through talking about their own challenges and how they have improved their productivity and other efficiencies,” she says.

This includes business from across various industries plus public sector and third sector organisations. “I believe this is one of our unique selling points. We also have discussions in the meetings about other factors we know are important to competitiveness including the quality of management, the structure of organisations and the capacity to innovate for those who may have limited capacity to access the support and knowledge they need,” she says.

And it’s an approach that frequently delivers tangible results. “It’s an excellent opportunity for businesses to learn about processes and practices they need but often don’t even know exist– but once they learn and implement them within the business can make a significant difference.”

Among business to have benefited include those in the construction sector, creative industries, and IT services but also universities, law firms, charities and social enterprises.

“Occasionally we hold industry-specific events such as those we’ve organised for the life sciences, hospitality and tourism and construction sectors because while they all face productivity challenges there are times when coming together within a sector can help to focus on their unique requirements and opportunities,” says Ms Vanello.

Collaboration, she adds, is vital to the success of Peer Works. “We aren’t aware of any other initiative offering dedicated peer-to-peer learning opportunities designed specifically to address the drivers of productivity for all businesses in all sectors and all regions of Scotland.

“And we know from our analysis that this approach fosters innovation and the adoption of new ideas, creating connections, solutions and new business.”

At the core of this peer-to-peer learning is group discussion. She offers an example:

“We noticed that a creative agency and a utility service company had decided to collaborate outside of Peer Works to share the results of their learning on the journey to create their AI strategies and policies.

“This demonstrates the strength of the programme, because you don’t know who you will be sitting beside and some members come back on a regular basis to get in touch with other members with complementary skills or to discuss the possibilities with event speakers who don’t necessarily have anything to do with the industry they are working in – yet can contribute something positive.”

The follow up by Peer Works involves it going back to members to discover what ideas they are implementing and whether the sessions are useful. “We do that on a regular basis because sometimes there are topics that particularly need to be addressed and talked about and therefore we shape our agenda around real needs,” she says.

“Every year we also develop case studies to better understand the impact of the events on our membership and to share what works.”

The good news, she adds is that the response has been overwhelmingly positive.

“Among others we had a member in the Highlands and Islands who has significantly developed its client relationships in a way that has helped them improve client retention.

“Also, attending one of our events on net zero a Glasgow-based charity has implemented a ‘green team’ where members of the staff have launched several sustainability initiatives and developed an action plan”

She describes the approach as holistic. “Rather than being ultra-technical we present topics and areas that can impact business productivity.”

As Scotland’s economic landscape changes and develops, there is obviously a need for Peer Works as well as for its member businesses to constantly adapt their initiatives to ensure their relevance and effectiveness.

“Our programme is a very agile one that can adjust to new challenges and opportunities and to members’ needs. So we work with the Productivity Institute, universities and other stakeholders to keep abreast of the latest research findings in relevant areas in terms of what works.

“We also run member surveys to identify critical areas in which they need support and nurture strong relationships with them, actively listening to make sure the programme meets their needs on an ongoing basis.”

With the offer of free membership at Peer Works, it’s a compelling argument for Scotland’s small but ambitious businesses to engage and improve their productivity through unique networking opportunities and a supportive community.

www.peerworks.scot