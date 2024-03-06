He is further claimed to have committed a sexual assault.

READ MORE: Musician left paralysed after freak fall on way to Glasgow Central Station

Kohli, of Glasgow, is also charged with two charges of breach of the peace.

Kohli made no plea to the six charges at a private hearing today at Glasgow Sheriff Court.

READ MORE: Questions face Police Scotland after conviction of Emma Caldwell killer

He was committed for further examination and released on bail.

Kohli's next court appearance is to be determined.