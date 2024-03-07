Farming
By Alec Ross
A review by the UK Farming Unions and the Agricultural and Horticultural Development Board (AHDB) has found that the Red Tractor governance process has failed to win the consent of its farming members.
The organisations believe that Red Tractor should use the recommendations made by Campbell Tickell to rebuild trust with farming members and have agreed the following advice to the AFS (Assured Food Standards) Board and leadership: to support the basic objectives that established and underpin the role of Red Tractor; that Red Tractor fulfils and should retain its position as a principal core farm assurance standard of choice for producers and retailers in the United Kingdom; that the AFS leadership team and AFS board move swiftly to implement the governance recommendations contained in the report; that the AFS board prioritises re-building trust and partnership with its farming constituency, listening to and engaging with farmers and growers; that AFS contributes to the general review of farm assurance which it is sponsoring; and that the Greener Farms Commitment module development is discontinued.
Round-up
Hoggs at Newton Stewart yesterday were of mixed quality with well-fleshed types meeting with demand and leaner types meeting resistance.
The sale achieved an average of 328p/kg or £137/head and peaked at £200/head for Beltexes from Glenturk, while Blackies averaged 321p/kg or £130/head and sold to £182 for Kirkmabreck or 368p/kg for Garvilland. Cast sheep sold to £160 for a Texel tup from Balgowan with Glenturk leading the females at £140/head for Beltexes, and Mules peaked at £112 for Over Airies.
Lighter hoggs at Dumfries yesterday averaged 352p/kg and sold to 388p/kg for Hoddomtown, while the heaviest types averaged 347p/kg and sold to 387p/kg for Suffolks from Rigghead. Cast ewes were sharper on the week and sold to £210 for a Suffolk from Netherhall, and cast tups were also in demand and sold to £224 for Auchentaggart.
Store cattle were again an excellent trade at Lockerbie yesterday, with Reddings leading the heifers at £1720 for a Limousin, while Limousin bullocks sold to 356p/kg for Penlaw.
A mixed show of hoggs few in number at Longtown on Tuesday meant that recent rates were easily maintained and trade topped at £169 for Texels from Pilmuir. Feeding ewes were again dearer, selling to £129 for a Suffolk cross from Eastfield of Wiston, while in-lamb ewes and gimmers peaked at £225 for Suffolk crosses from Highfield Farming Co who also sold Texels to £218.
