Organisers said Ms Habiballah had been denied a visa to enter the UK as the Home Office rejected her application on the basis she could potentially become an illegal immigrant.

After being approached for comment by The Herald, the Home Office said: "After further information was provided this visa has now been granted.

“Applications must be considered on their individual merits, based on the information provided and in accordance with the immigration rules.”

Ms Habiballah's work has been translated into a number of languages, and she's won several awards including the 2015 Buland Al Haidari Prize for young Arab poets.

Commenting on the initial decision to deny her entry, artistic director of StAnza Ryan van Winkle said: "We are heartbroken for Soukaina Habiballah and deeply disappointed by the UK government's refusal to grant her a visa.

"Countless resources went into programming her participation in our festival, as well as her first-ever tour of Scotland, working closely with our partners at Highlight Arts and senior figures in the British Council to secure her attendance.

"These capricious decisions by the Home Office not only undermine cross-cultural collaboration but also stifle the sharing of international art at a time when it's needed most.

"Soukaina submitted all the required paperwork, including around 35 official documents, and provided proof of her status as a leading Arabic poet with work commitments both in Morocco and internationally.

"Yet, the Home Office ignored her considerable talent and body of work and saw fit to consider her a potential illegal immigrant, despite having no evidence that this has ever been an issue.

"Their scepticism regarding why an artist or her calibre would leave her family, home and networks to move to the UK is beyond our comprehension.

"It's insulting and humiliating to see acclaimed artists like Soukaina face such obstacles.

"It's imperative for us, and other festivals dealing with similar decisions from the Home Office, that the UK government rethinks its visa policies to ensure the vibrancy of our cultural sector and the value international artists bring to local audiences who otherwise would not encounter their vital work."