The Stirlingshire tourist site, seen in shows such as Taggart and Sherlock Holmes and films including The Eagle.

READ MORE: Scottish tourist site made famous by Outlander put up for sale

It attracts 70,000 visitors a year but has no facilities. The site has planning permission for development in also including a car park, restaurant and a bridge.

The site from above, and inset, an impression of one of the potential structures on-site (Image: Graham + Sibbald/Bell & Ingram)

Peter Seymour, director of hotel and leisure at Graham + Sibbald, told The Herald: “G+S are happy to report that following the most recent press interest in the sale of Finnich Glen, otherwise known as the Devil’s Pulpit, we have a number of parties reviewing the information about the existing consent, as well as looking at the site as a potential distillery and visitor centre."

He added: “Interestingly these range from private individuals looking to protect the natural gorge whilst ensuring that the public can see it safely, as well as entrepreneurial couples looking to take on the project.

Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan as Claire and Jamie Fraser in series four of Outlander. (Image: Starz Entertainment)

“All development sites take time to find the right developer and we are confident that in time the right developer will see the value in the location and undertake this project.”

It is anticipated that 350,000 people could visit a redeveloped site each year.

A considerable amount of safety railings and improvements to access included in the development (Image: Graham + Sibbald)

The site for sale is 30 minutes drive from Glasgow. The proximity of the land for sale to the very busy A809 and the A81 "means the site is very well provided for communications".

The site is 1.5 miles from the southern boundary of the Loch Lomond and Trossachs National Park.

The 23-acre development site near Killearn that includes the famous 70ft gorge also has permission for a café, shop, and events space.