Against this tough backdrop, it remains as important as ever to highlight points of light.

In this edition of our monthly Business HQ supplement, deputy business editor Scott Wright has an exclusive interview with VisitScotland chief executive Malcolm Roughead, who will retire later this year.

Mr Roughead’s eventful tenure began with the foot and mouth disease crisis and moved through the fall-out from 9/11, the Icelandic ash cloud, avian flu, and the coronavirus pandemic.

He remains convinced of the ability of Scotland’s tourism sector to respond to even the toughest conditions, declaring: “Every year it feels like you are fighting something. But the positive side of that, I think, is you see just how resilient the industry is, and how resilient people are. There’s a real sense of coming together in these crisis situations.”

Meanwhile, in our big read this month, Brian Donnelly reveals tourism leaders are calling for more time to consider the planned visitor levy, or tourism tax.

This call comes after legislation which would give councils powers to put a tax on tourists passed its first vote in the Scottish Parliament in January.

Brian reports that, while businesses recognise potential benefits of a visitor levy including the provision of better infrastructure and facilities to manage tourism hotspots and peaks, there are still concerns around aspects such as the ringfencing of funds. Now they want the next stage of the Visitor Levy (Scotland) Bill to be extended to hammer out details ranging from fund allocation and charging structures to exemptions.

Also in this edition, my colleague Kristy Dorsey interviews Louisa Gallie, chief creative officer of Scotland’s most northerly games studio Hunted Cow, based in Elgin. From this relatively remote base, Hunted Cow has built up annual revenues of £2.8 million along with 42 members of staff, and is eyeing up further growth off the back of the launch of Godzilla x Kong: Titan Chasers later this spring.

I interview Jacqui McLaughlin, chief executive of Reactec, the Edinburgh-based business which produces technology that allows real-time monitoring of workers’ exposure to health and safety risks with data analytics to help employers prevent degenerative and impactful health problems.

Mark Williamson looks at the prospects for activity in the hydrogen sector, which has been very much in the spotlight in recent times.

The University of Strathclyde’s highly regarded Fraser of Allander Institute provides its expert economic insight.

Jody Harrison interviews a Scot who successfully pitched an idea for a documentary on Nessie hunters.

Jo Nisbet, a partner in the corporate, commercial and regulatory team at Scottish law firm Harper Macleod, mulls whether 2024 could be a turning point for businesses seeking investment.

Colin Cardwell meanwhile writes on the hot topic of student accommodation.

Paul English interviews the founder of Cruice Juice, in Shawlands on the south side of Glasgow.

Fashion designer Antoinette Fionda-Douglas examines changes in the female entrepreneurial ecosystem.

Again in this edition, we feature the wisdom of entrepreneur Willie Haughey.

The Herald’s business writers offer expert perspectives on key business and economic developments as they reflect on what they have been writing about during the past month.

And business and life coach Ed Haddon offers his insights in his regular column.

I hope you enjoy reading this edition of Business HQ Monthly.