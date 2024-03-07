The UK economy tumbled into recession in the final three months of last year, with a second consecutive quarter of contraction, highlighting the continuing difficult conditions in which businesses and households are having to operate.
This recession follows a protracted period of stagnation.
Against this tough backdrop, it remains as important as ever to highlight points of light.
In this edition of our monthly Business HQ supplement, deputy business editor Scott Wright has an exclusive interview with VisitScotland chief executive Malcolm Roughead, who will retire later this year.
Mr Roughead’s eventful tenure began with the foot and mouth disease crisis and moved through the fall-out from 9/11, the Icelandic ash cloud, avian flu, and the coronavirus pandemic.
He remains convinced of the ability of Scotland’s tourism sector to respond to even the toughest conditions, declaring: “Every year it feels like you are fighting something. But the positive side of that, I think, is you see just how resilient the industry is, and how resilient people are. There’s a real sense of coming together in these crisis situations.”
Meanwhile, in our big read this month, Brian Donnelly reveals tourism leaders are calling for more time to consider the planned visitor levy, or tourism tax.
READ MORE: Business leaders call for extension to Scottish tourist tax law plans
This call comes after legislation which would give councils powers to put a tax on tourists passed its first vote in the Scottish Parliament in January.
Brian reports that, while businesses recognise potential benefits of a visitor levy including the provision of better infrastructure and facilities to manage tourism hotspots and peaks, there are still concerns around aspects such as the ringfencing of funds. Now they want the next stage of the Visitor Levy (Scotland) Bill to be extended to hammer out details ranging from fund allocation and charging structures to exemptions.
Also in this edition, my colleague Kristy Dorsey interviews Louisa Gallie, chief creative officer of Scotland’s most northerly games studio Hunted Cow, based in Elgin. From this relatively remote base, Hunted Cow has built up annual revenues of £2.8 million along with 42 members of staff, and is eyeing up further growth off the back of the launch of Godzilla x Kong: Titan Chasers later this spring.
I interview Jacqui McLaughlin, chief executive of Reactec, the Edinburgh-based business which produces technology that allows real-time monitoring of workers’ exposure to health and safety risks with data analytics to help employers prevent degenerative and impactful health problems.
Mark Williamson looks at the prospects for activity in the hydrogen sector, which has been very much in the spotlight in recent times.
The University of Strathclyde’s highly regarded Fraser of Allander Institute provides its expert economic insight.
Jody Harrison interviews a Scot who successfully pitched an idea for a documentary on Nessie hunters.
Jo Nisbet, a partner in the corporate, commercial and regulatory team at Scottish law firm Harper Macleod, mulls whether 2024 could be a turning point for businesses seeking investment.
Colin Cardwell meanwhile writes on the hot topic of student accommodation.
Paul English interviews the founder of Cruice Juice, in Shawlands on the south side of Glasgow.
Fashion designer Antoinette Fionda-Douglas examines changes in the female entrepreneurial ecosystem.
Again in this edition, we feature the wisdom of entrepreneur Willie Haughey.
The Herald’s business writers offer expert perspectives on key business and economic developments as they reflect on what they have been writing about during the past month.
And business and life coach Ed Haddon offers his insights in his regular column.
I hope you enjoy reading this edition of Business HQ Monthly.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here