They'll also likely be leapt on by the SNP, who are challenging the Tories for three seats in the North East.

In his Spring Budget, the Chancellor confirmed that the sunset clause on the Energy Profits Levy would be pushed back a year to March 2029, raising £1.5 billion, helping to pay for his 2p cut to National Insurance.

But industry bodies have warned that it puts thousands of jobs lost at risk and could see millions of pounds of potential investment lost.

Douglas Ross has already said he is “deeply disappointed” by the extension and that he will vote against the measure in the Commons.

Energy Minister Andrew Bowie, who is defending a majority of just 843 in his West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine seat, also said he was disappointed, though he has so far refused to say if he will vote against the legislation needed to delay the levy end date.

Doing so would mean quitting his government role.

During an interview with the BBC’s Today programme, Mr Huny was asked who the “losers” were in his budget.

"Who are the losers? I'm trying to answer your question directly. Foreigners who are resident in the UK who are able to pay a check and avoid paying tax at the same rate as everyone else, the so called non-doms.

"They are going to be paying significantly more tax.

"I've also asked the Scottish oil and gas industry to pay an additional contribution because the war in Ukraine is lasting longer.

"Oil and gas prices are going to stay higher for longer. I think it's fair they can make an additional contribution."

Speaking to journalists at the Scottish Tory conference over the weekend, Mr Ross warned that extending the windfall tax would be “an unacceptable blow” to the industry and workers.

He said he had and would continue to make that case "most strenuously to the Chancellor."

Despite this, Mr Hunt was not for shifting.

In a statement released shortly after the Budget, Mr Ross said he welcomed a number of measures announced by the Chancellor, but was "deeply disappointed by his decision to extend the windfall tax for a further year."

“The SNP and Labour have abandoned 100,000 Scottish workers by calling for the taps in the North Sea to be turned off now.

“Although the UK Government rightly oppose this reckless policy – and have granted new licences for continued production in the North Sea – the budget announcement is a step in the wrong direction.

“As such, I will not vote for the separate legislation needed to pass the windfall tax extension and will continue to urge the Chancellor to reconsider.”

Mr Bowie agreed. He said there was “much in this Budget to welcome” but “the extension of the EPL is deeply disappointing".

Labour's Anas Sarwar said: “The Chancellor’s decision to follow Labour’s lead and extend the windfall tax on the profits of oil and gas giants exposes Douglas Ross’ irrelevance in his own party and leaves the SNP to the right of the Tories on this issue."

Màiri McAllan, the Cabinet Secretary for Energy, said the snub demonstrated "just how little influence the leader of the Scottish Tory has when it comes to his leadership in London".

"I understand he made personal representations. And he must be utterly embarrassed that he's been ignored," she added.

Mr Sunak first announced the windfall tax - set at 65% - back in May 2022 after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine led to a surge in wholesale and retail energy prices.

He always insisted it would be temporary and was due to end next year.

However, after Liz Truss’s mini-budget crashed the economy, Mr Hunt increased the rate to 75% and extended it for a further two years to 31 March 2028.

Ryan Crighton, policy director at Aberdeen & Grampian Chamber of Commerce, said the decision would leave the North East paying the price.

He said investors were already walking away.

“This is the fourth Tory tax raid on the North Sea in two years and heaps more uncertainty on a sector which needs stability to survive.

“Not only is Jeremy Hunt losing the support of industry, he is also losing the support of his North-east parliamentarians who understand that the windfall tax is bad for jobs, bad for investment, bad for energy security and bad for the energy transition."

He added: “We are already seeing investors walking away from deals – with some showing open dissent towards the UK – and if that gathers pace, then the 1,000 jobs we have already lost to the windfall tax could be a drop in the ocean compared to what is to come.”

David Whitehouse from Offshore Energy UK agreed. He added: “We have identified £200 billion of investment in oil and gas and the UK’s wider energy transition awaiting the green light which will not happen with such globally uncompetitive taxation in place.

“Thousands of jobs and billions of pounds in national revenue are at risk because of the destabilising impact of these tax decisions.”