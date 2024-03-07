Police have been at the scene since a 999 call was made at around 12.45pm on Wednesday. Specialist traffic officers remain there carrying out investigations.

A McGills bus appears to be at the centre of the investigation, reports the Glasgow Times.

The cyclist - whose sex and age is unknown - has been taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in the city's Govan.

An eyewitness said: "A cyclist has been hit by a bus. It is really sad.

"It all happened really fast."

Another added: "The windscreen of the bus is really badly damaged. It is a really scary sight.

"I hope the cyclist is okay, we just seen the bus and it made us feel a bit sick."

The Scottish Ambulance Service said: "We received a call at 12.40pm to attend an incident on Ayr Road, Newton Mearns.

"An ambulance, trauma team and two special operations response teams (SORT) were dispatched to the scene and one patient was transported to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.”