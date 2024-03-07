Mr Leckie, who is also president of Scottish Chambers of Commerce, joins the publicly funded tourism marketing agency as it continues its search for a new chief executive. Malcolm Roughead, who has been with VisitScotland for more than 20 years, is stepping down to retire this year.

Mr Leckie’s move to VisitScotland will bring an end to his 12-year spell as chairman of the STA.

Marc Crothall, chief executive of the Scottish Tourism Alliance, said: "The STA board and team are delighted that Stephen Leckie has been appointed as the new chairman of Visit Scotland.

“Stephen brings with him not only a profound passion for Scotland’s tourism industry and a deep understanding of the businesses that operate within it across all sectors, but an inspiring strength of vision which will guide Scotland to unlock its potential to become the global leader in 21st century tourism.

“The STA has been extremely fortunate to have had Stephen’s passion and expertise in stewarding the organisation in his role as chairman for more than 12 years. On behalf of the board and team, I thank him for his dedication and commitment to elevating the STA to become what is now the foremost body representing tourism and hospitality businesses in Scotland.

“This marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for Scotland’s tourism industry, and we must look to continue to strengthen and deepen understanding and collaboration between our private sector, public bodies and governments to ensure that Scotland remains a top global destination.”

The STA said that, in accordance with its articles of association, it will seek interest in the role of chairman from its existing board. It will announce Mr Leckie's successor later this month.

Mr Roughead said: “Tourism is an economic and social powerhouse which sustains communities, creates jobs and attracts investment.

“As the national tourism organisation, we are committed to driving this visitor economy and growing its value to Scotland.

“Stephen brings with him a wealth of experience which will support our vital work to help create better places for people to live, work and visit.”