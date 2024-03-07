Virgin Money, the institution that owns the former Clydesdale Bank, has reached a preliminary agreement for a £2.9 billion takeover bid by Nationwide Building Society that would create a larger rival to the UK's major lenders.
Nationwide boss Debbie Crosbie, a former senior executive at Clydesdale Bank, announced this morning that the building society is prepared to offer 220p for each share in Virgin Money. A planned 2p dividend payment to Virgin Money shareholders would also go ahead.
Nationwide noted that this is a 38% premium on Virgin Money’s closing share price on Wednesday.
READ MORE: Former Clydesdale Bank warns further jobs will go under cuts plan
Nationwide will extend its “Branch Promise” to Virgin Money – to retain a branch everywhere where the combined group is present until at least the start of 2026, adding that it “values Virgin Money’s ongoing presence in Glasgow and Newcastle”.
Virgin Money has slashed its branch network by around 30%, reducing the total to 91, and cut its office footprint by around 35% in a restructuring programme that was completed in the first quarter of this year. The group had said in February that there would be “further opportunities for property rationalisation”, citing the example of its Glasgow head office consolidation.
Nationwide said it does not intend to make any material changes to the size of Virgin Money’s 7,300-strong workforce “in the near term”. Nationwide will remain a mutual building society if the deal goes ahead, with the plan to keep both brands initially before Virgin Money is rebranded as Nationwide within six years.
If the deal goes ahead, the combined group will have the second-largest branch network in the UK behind Lloyds HBOS. It would also be the second-largest mortgage provider in the UK, overtaking NatWest.
“We believe the combination would create a stronger and more diverse business that will be better placed to deliver value to our members and customers, both now and in the future," Ms Crosbie said.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here