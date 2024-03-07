Designed with employers for employers, Scottish Apprenticeships are demand-led and responsive to regional skills needs.

Peterhead-based specialist engineering firm RI Cruden sees apprenticeships as a crucial part of their talent pipeline.

Growing its own talent through apprentices has helped the Inverness-based firm become an eco success story, driving the green energy revolution throughout the Highlands.

RI Cruden’s Daniel Ross explained: “The Highlands doesn’t have enough existing renewables specialists with the skills we need. The best solution is to develop our own.

“Both the company’s directors came through apprenticeships themselves, so they know what works and what doesn’t work.”

Out of 55 members of staff, RI Cruden currently has 15 Modern Apprentices and three Graduate Apprentices.

Icelantic, based in Edinburgh, helps SMEs in the central belt and beyond with their computer systems, has up to four apprentices at any one time.

Apprentices keep IT support company Icelantic in touch with the tech needs of a new generation.

“Apprentices bring fresh thinking,” said Icelantic Partner Duncan Reid. “Seeing what the world looks like from their perspective is really enlightening. They represent what our clients are going to be like in five or six years.

“Apprentices are at the very core to how we operate.”

Family firm Lochlie Construction Group see apprentices as key to filling the skilled roles needed in the 21st-century building industry. And in return, they bring energy and bright ideas to the company, based in Hillington.

Lochlie works in refurbishment, construction and maintenance across central Scotland. It also has a renewables division, installing solar panels, heat pumps and vehicle charging points. The company has all the trades needed in house, to avoid sub-contracting out any elements of a job.

Out of 66 employees, nine are Modern Apprentices and one is a Graduate Apprentice. A quantity surveyor also qualified as a Graduate Apprentice last year.

Business development manager, Claire McBain, says that apprentices are a crucial part of the company.

She explained: “The directors here are big believers in growing our own talent.

They wanted to pursue this in-house model and started taking on apprentices as early as they could.

“They know there’s a skill shortage out there and that retention rates can be quite difficult.



“They decided to pursue apprenticeships as a way of nurturing and pursuing talent from the outset.”

Icelantic, Lochlie and RI Cruden are all finalists in the SME Employer of the Year category at the Scottish Apprenticeship Awards. The SME category is sponsored by Well-Safe Solutions.

Over 12,000 employers support Scottish Apprenticeships, which are work-based learning opportunities or jobs with industry-recognised qualifications.

One company, Score Group began employing apprentices 30 years ago and has never stopped.

It currently has 130 Modern Apprentices across four sites - 110 working on technical disciplines and 20 in business support roles. There are also 12 Graduate Apprentices. Together, the apprentices make up almost 15 per cent of the workforce.

Score’s head of training, Leighton Willox, said: “We have had a lot of success in taking our own engineers through Modern Apprenticeships, making sure we develop our workforce to deliver the highly skilled and specialised roles we need.”

For Morgan Stanley apprenticeships mean developing talent and, crucially, supporting diversity in the workforce.

Human resources executive director Margaret Johnson said: “The apprenticeship route has been key to us developing a strong pipeline of successful and talented employees. They gain an in-depth knowledge of their division during their apprenticeship.

“The option for young people to earn while learning through apprenticeships has helped us to widen the talent pool and increase the socio-economic, gender and ethnic diversity of our office.”

One of Glasgow’s biggest employers, BAE Systems runs on apprentices. The engineering giant, with sites on both sides of the Clyde, is currently building eight type 26 frigates for the Royal Navy and this full order book means a five year surge in apprentice numbers.

Early Careers Manager, John Burnett, explained that this investment in its apprenticeships programme is what it takes to fill the UK-wide skills gap.

He said: “There is a massive shortage of skilled labour across all engineering markets, whether it’s Aberdeen and the rigs, offshore wind turbines or manufacturing. Growing our own through apprenticeships to address the skills we need is the best solution.”

Score, Morgan Stanley and BAE Systems are all finalists in the Large Employer of the Year category at the Scottish Apprenticeship Awards.

The Large Employer of the Year category is sponsored by Anderson Strathern.

The awards are set to take place in Aberdeen tomorrow as part of Scottish Apprenticeship Week.

