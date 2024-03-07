The majority of people who responded to a tourist tax survey in the Scottish capital opted for a levy of up to £5 on a £100 room.
Research results to go before councillors at City of Edinburgh Council next week reveal "a wide range of percentages have been promoted, with the majority suggesting between 3% and 5%"
The survey aimed at visitors and residents ran from November 23 until January 19 and generated 3,941 responses, with residents accounting for 80% of submissions and visitors accounting for 13.5%, the council reports.
It said the purpose of engagement activities was to gather opinions and recommendations concerning the design of the visitor levy proposal for Edinburgh.
The findings will "play an important role in shaping the development of the visitor levy scheme for Edinburgh".
“There was broad support for the proposed aim and objectives of the Visitor Levy with some groups expressing stronger support for some objectives than others,” the report states."
It continued: “Some groups suggested the objectives were too wide and that a prioritisation should be considered.
“Residents, communities and elected members generally expressed more agreement with objectives developing Edinburgh’s cultural provision and sustaining and enhancing essential public services, whereas business groups generally seemed more aligned with objectives support destination marketing and promotion.”
It added: “Regarding the rate of the charge, there was a general sentiment that ‘it needs to be high enough to raise sufficient funds but not so high that it deters visitors’.
“Several stakeholders expressed concern about the competitiveness of Edinburgh and wanting to be in line with other European cities where a visitor levy is already in place.”
It said: “A wide range of percentages have been promoted, with the majority suggesting between 3% and 5%.
“The vast majority of stakeholders were of the opinion that ‘the simpler, the better’ and that a single percentage charge level applied evenly to the local authority boundary throughout the year would be the preferred option.”
It comes as tourism leaders call for more time to consider key details in the proposed Scottish tourist tax Bill which passed its first stage in January. Edinburgh, which could be the UK’s first city to introduce a visitor levy, believes it could raise £25 million a year through the tax.
